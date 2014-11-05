(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of two
Vietnamese
government-owned banks - Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development
(Agribank) and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry
and Trade
(Vietinbank) - to 'B+' from 'B'.
The upgrade of the banks' ratings follows the upgrade on
Vietnam's sovereign
rating. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive,
reflecting a
similar revision to the sovereign's Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings and SRFs of Agribank
and Vietinbank
The upgrade on both banks' IDRs reflects Fitch's view that the
sovereign's
ability to provide extraordinary support, if needed, has
improved. It follows an
upgrade in Vietnam's ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' on 3 November
2014, which takes
into account the improvement in macroeconomic stability and
favorable external
finances, despite large contingent risk due to the weak banking
sector. For more
details on the rating upgrade on the sovereign, see the rating
action commentary
"Fitch Upgrades Vietnam to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 3
November 2014.
The Long-Term IDRs of Agribank and Vietinbank are driven by
state support. Their
Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect Fitch's expectation of
likely
extraordinary state support as both banks are majority-owned by
the government
and they are among the most systemically important banks with
quasi-policy
functions in the domestic economy. Agribank, and Vietinbank are
the largest and
second-largest banks by asset size in Vietnam with dominant
domestic franchises.
The banks' ratings are notched one down from the sovereign
rating to take into
consideration the government's finances, which may limit the
timeliness of its
extraordinary support to the banks.
The Stable Outlook of Agribank and Vietinbank reflect the Stable
Outlook on
Vietnam's sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs and SRFs of Agribank and
Vietinbank
The state-support driven ratings are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign's
ratings, and maybe hurt by any perceived weakening in the
government's
propensity to support the banks. However, either prospect is
remote, considering
the recent sovereign rating upgrade and strong linkage with the
government.
The current one-notch differential could be closed by equalising
the bank's
ratings with that of the sovereign if the sovereign's financial
ability to
provide support improves substantially and there is a clear
indication of the
government's strong propensity to provide timely support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt of
Vietinbank
Vietinbank's senior notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR. This
is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. In line with Fitch's criteria,
Recovery Ratings are
assigned to entities with an IDR of 'B+' or below. Vietinbank's
senior debt will
likely be impacted by changes to the bank's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agribank
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'B'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Vietinbank
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Viability Rating unaffected at 'b-'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'B'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- USD250m 8% notes due 2017 upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Recovery
Rating affirmed
at 'RR4'
