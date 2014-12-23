(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC, BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating: bbb+) EUR9.1bn
conditional pass-through
(CPT) mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite,
OBG) to 'AA+'
from 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The CPT OBG are guaranteed by
UniCredit OBG
S.r.L.
The upgrade follows UC's decision to revise the committed asset
percentage (AP)
to 80% from 82%. In addition it reflects the re-couponing of
series 2012/12,
2012/15, 2013/2, 2013/3, 2013/4, 2013/1 and 2012/6 on 18
December 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', an
IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal
discontinuity risk)
and the 80% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis,
which provides
more protection than the 81.5% 'AA+' breakeven AP (down from 84%
at 'AA').
The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the large cushion of six
notches before a
downgrade of UC's IDR would impact the OBG rating. This means
the CPT OBG are
less exposed to downward pressure on the IDR. The 80% AP which
the issuer
commits to, and which will be publicly disclosed in the investor
report with
reference to the calculation period ending on 31 December 2014,
supports timely
payments at 'AA-' and allows a two-notch uplift for recoveries
given default.
The breakeven AP for the 'AA+' rating of 81.5% (equivalent to
22.7% breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC)), is driven by the credit loss
component of 17.4%
(up from 16.2% at 'AA'), due to the mixed composition of the
cover pool, and by
the 10% cash flow valuation (up from 8.7% at 'AA').
The cover pool's credit loss component reflects the 'AA+' rating
default rate of
43.2% and the rating recovery rate of 65.1%. As of end-November
2014, 20.2% of
the EUR15.2bn cover pool consisted of secured loans to Italian
small and medium
enterprises with the remainder being Italian residential
mortgage loans,
including loans granted to UC's employees (11% of the total).
The high cash flow valuation component of 10% reflects the
negative carry
arising from the 28 quarters recovery lag that we assume Fitch
assumes on
average for the portfolio, which leads to Fitch's increasing
interest rates
scenario being the most stressful for this programme, by the
open interest rate
positions and by the set-off loss Fitch factors in its analysis
due to the
presence of UC employee loans.
The asset disposal loss component is zero and reflects the
absence of a forced
asset sale given the CPT feature of the programme.
The sum of the breakeven OC components is higher than the 22.7%
'AA+' breakeven
OC because Fitch tests for at least 91% recoveries (instead of
100%) on the
covered bonds assumed to be defaulted.
The unchanged D-Cap of 8 reflects Fitch's minimal discontinuity
risk assessment
related to the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch
believes that
the CPT amortisation profile of the covered bonds and the
extendible maturity of
38 years eliminate the risk of refinancing needs leading to a
forced sale of the
assets, should the recourse switch to the cover pool.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds
exemption from bail-in
and Fitch's view that resolution by other means than liquidation
is likely due
to the issuer's global and domestic systemic importance and
large size and
complexity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) UC's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, goes down
to 'BB-' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to 3; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its
analysis increases
above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven level of 81.5%.
Furthermore, if the programme AP reaches the maximum level
allowed by the
Italian covered bonds law of 100%, UC's CPT OBG would be
downgraded to 'A'.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
