(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
upgraded Sri
Lanka-based Union Bank of Colombo PLC's (UB) National Long-Term
Rating to
'BB+(lka)' from 'BB(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATING
The upgrade of UB's rating reflects the sharp increase in its
capitalisation and
ongoing structural improvements in the bank's credit profile.
UB's Fitch core capital ratio rose to 46% at end-3Q14 from 14%
at end-2013 after
an LKR11.4bn (USD87m) private placement of shares to Culture
Financial Holdings
Ltd., an affiliate of Texas Pacific Group (TPG) in August 2014.
The placement
gave TPG a 68% stake in the Sri Lankan bank, which could
increase if TPG
exercises warrants to invest a further LKR3.4bn within six
years. TPG has
approval from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to increase its
holding in UB to 75%
and reduce it to 15% in 15 years.
UB is in the process of putting in place a new management team,
which is likely
to focus on improving the performance of the bank under the
direction of TPG's
representatives on the bank's board. Fitch will monitor the
bank's execution and
management of its revised strategy.
Fitch believes that ongoing improvements to the bank's risk
management processes
and systems, and its plan to move to extend its customer base
beyond its
previous focus on SMEs could help support better asset quality.
Consequently,
Fitch expects UB's capitalisation to decline alongside its
expected expansion,
but believes that the bank could sustain stronger capitalisation
than in the
past in the medium term.
UB's asset quality remained weaker than that of the sector and
deteriorated in
the nine months to September 2014 and in 2013. The bank's
reported gross NPL
ratio (excluding UB Finance Limited) increased to 11.6% at
end-3Q14 and 8.2% at
end-2013 from 5.4% at end-2012. This reflected in part the
increase in NPLs from
pawning (gold-backed) advances, which was seen across the
banking sector in the
aftermath of the decline in gold prices. In addition, NPLs at
its subsidiary UB
Finance Limited remained significant and accounted for 22% and
34% of the
group's total NPLs at end-3Q14 and end-2013.
UB has addressed some of its operational weaknesses by the
implementation of
systems in 2Q14 to support core banking transactions. Its risk
management
capabilities have also been enhanced through the implementation
of more
sophisticated systems.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATING
An upgrade of UB's rating is contingent upon UB having achieved
a fundamental
improvement in its asset quality, moderation of its risk
appetite and a
strengthened franchise.
Aggressive growth that could increase capital impairment risks
or a further
deterioration in asset quality could lead to a downgrade of UB's
ratings.
Established in 1995, UB is a small licensed commercial bank
accounting for less
than 1% of the Sri Lankan banking sector's assets at end-2013.
The bank had a
network of 61 branches at 3Q14.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1,
Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.