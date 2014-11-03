(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Vietnam's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BB-' from 'B+'. The
Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
The issue ratings on Vietnam's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
are also upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Country Ceiling is
upgraded to 'BB-'
from 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR is affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Vietnam's IDR to 'BB-' reflects the following key
rating drivers:
- Improved Macroeconomic Stability: Vietnam's macroeconomic
policy mix has moved
towards policies aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability. The
State Bank of
Vietnam has tightened its monetary stance, contributing to a
slowdown in credit
growth to a projected 12% in 2014 from 32% in 2010. Real GDP
growth has remained
relatively strong at a three-year average of 5.6% against a 'BB'
range median of
3.7%. Inflation has moderated to 3.2% as of October 2014, down
from an average
of 6.6% in 2013. High savings and investment rates compared with
peers support
growth prospects.
- Stronger External Balances: Macroeconomic stabilisation has
contributed to a
sharp turnaround in the current account from a deficit of 3.7%
in 2010 to a
projected surplus of 4.1% in 2014. Vietnam is now on track to
report its fourth
consecutive year of current account surpluses, driven by strong
export growth
and remittances. Consistent net FDI inflows averaging 4.5% of
GDP over 2011-13
have contributed to balance of payments surpluses and modest
foreign reserve
accumulation. Net external debt of 14% of GDP is in line with
the 'BB' median of
16%.
Our revised rating assessment continues to incorporate the
following factors:
- Contingent Risks Large, Yet Manageable: Vietnam's contingent
liabilities are
high, but not high enough to keep it at 'B+'. Fitch's latest
assessment of the
degree of contingent liability facing the sovereign from debts
in the banking
and state-owned enterprise (SOE) sectors is not inconsistent
with a rating in
the 'BB' category.
- Rising Public Indebtedness: Vietnam's public debt stock is
high compared to
peers. Persistent fiscal deficits and off-budget expenditures
will result in
direct government debt rising to an estimated 44% of GDP in 2014
(versus a 'BB'
median of 39%). Recent fiscal policy decisions, such as cutting
corporate tax
rates, may lead to further deterioration in government debt
ratios. Vietnam
lacks a formal medium-term fiscal framework, although the
authorities have
articulated policy goals of reducing the budget deficit by 2020
and of observing
a 65% ceiling for the debt-to-GDP ratio. The country's
relatively modest
sovereign external debt service burden is driven by the fact
that approximately
94% of sovereign external debt is concessionary in nature.
- Thinly Capitalized Banking Sector: Fitch believes stricter
classification of
NPLs would reveal under-capitalisation of the banking sector.
Banks officially
report NPLs of approximately 4.2%, while other estimates range
from 9% (State
Bank of Vietnam) to 15% (Fitch). If the true NPL ratio were 15%,
Fitch estimates
the banking sector's equity capital base could fall to US$10bn
from US$32bn.
- Unconvincing SOE Reform: Aggregate SOE debt is high at
approximately 42% of
GDP, and proposed reforms to the sector are too cautious to
impact our view of
contingency risk. The equitization program - a plan to
restructure state-owned
companies - will keep the government as the controlling
shareholder (greater
than 50% stake) across a large number of industry groups, and
Fitch remains
sceptical that the government is prepared to see through
material improvements
to efficiency and corporate governance.
- Vietnam's levels of average income, measured in either market
exchange rates
or purchasing power parity, remain well below the 'B' and 'BB'
peer rating group
medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risk to
the rating are well balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A commitment to rein in fiscal deficits, contributing to an
improved outlook
for government debt ratios.
- Greater transparency into the full scale of contingent
liabilities, including
increased disclosure pertaining to the banking and SOE sectors.
- Progress in banking sector reform.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A move away from the current macroeconomic policy mix aimed at
achieving
macroeconomic stability, low and stable inflation, and external
equilibrium.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the problems in Vietnam's banking system do not
crystallise in a
manner that would disrupt economic or financial stability, or
lead to an
immediate large requirement for sovereign resources.
- No escalation of regional or geopolitical disputes to a level
that disrupt
trade and financial flows.
- Global economic conditions broadly in line with Fitch's recent
"Global
Economic Outlook".
