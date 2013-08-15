(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based VTB Insurance Limited's (VTBI) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and National IFS rating to 'AAA(rus)' from
'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has aligned VTBI's ratings with those of its 100% owner, Bank VTB
(BBB/Negative). The alignment reflects the agency's strengthened view of VTBI as
the bank's main insurance arm. This is supported by the insurer's increasing
contribution to the parent's net result and the insurer's broad achievement of
the targets set by the parent. The Negative Outlook on the VTBI's rating
continues to mirror that on Bank VTB's rating.
VTBI's contribution to Bank VTB's consolidated net income significantly
increased to 5.4% in 2012 from 2.1% in 2011 with the bulk of this contribution
coming from insurance underwriting profits (rather than investment or other
income).
The insurer's return on adjusted equity (ROAE) improved to 92% in 2012 from 63%
in 2011 based on the insurer's IFRS reporting. The insurer's underwriting
result has remained the key source of net income generation, although there was
some weakening of VTBI's combined ratio to 70% in 2012 from 60% in 2011 driven
by the loss component. Half-year reporting based on the local accounting
standards indicates only a moderate deterioration of the ratio to 67% in H113
from 65% in H112. Larger volumes of business also contributed to stronger
profits.
Although the extent to which the insurer remains profitable largely depends on
Bank VTB, the agency understands that it is a deliberate decision of Bank VTB to
allow its insurance subsidiary to write business at low acquisition costs
compared with the average level of such costs in the Russian insurance sector.
The agency does not expect this to change, at least in the near term.
Bank VTB received substantial dividends of RUB2.1bn and RUB3bn in 2012 and 2013,
respectively. The insurer started to pay dividends only after it achieved
relative maturity in its portfolio and demonstrated robust profitability in
several consecutive years. In H113, the profit remaining after the dividend
payment was used to increase share capital, which means that it cannot be used
later to pay dividends.
The dividend payment and dynamic growth of business volumes weakened VTBI's
capital position, on both Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and a regulatory
basis. However, Fitch believes that Bank VTB would extend support to the insurer
in case of need.
VTBI reported a strong underwriting result in 2012 in a context of extremely
rapid growth (170%) in business volumes. This growth enabled insurer to become
one of the ten largest local insurers by premiums written for the first time.
Approximately half of the improvement in VTBI's market share of new business was
due to a single large contract signed in 2012. This RUB8.2bn accident contract
with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was effectively written on
compulsory terms set by the government and the Ministry, with the insurer having
limited underwriting and claims handling control. Fitch does not have
information on the level of the loss ratio for this particular contract but
understands that it was the key driver behind the deterioration of the insurer's
loss ratio to 56% in 2012 (2011: 36%).
The contract was renewed in 2013. Fitch expects that the contract's individual
loss ratio may deteriorate in 2013 due to unfavourable changes in the terms
imposed by the Ministry. However, the expected decrease of the contract's weight
in the insurer's GWP to 30% in 2013 from 37% in 2012 may partially reduce
pressure on the insurer's overall underwriting result.
While the renewal of this contract affects the insurer's market share, it does
not appear to have any material effect on its bargaining power in its core
bancassurance lines and, therefore, in the case of non-renewal is unlikely to
damage the insurer's bottom line.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VTBI's ratings will continue to mirror Bank VTB's ratings.
A downgrade is possible if Fitch considers VTBI to be less significant for the
group. This change in view could be triggered by the insurer's failure to meet
the parents' expectations in relation to key strategic targets.