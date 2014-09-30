(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
South Korea
based Woori Bank's (Woori; A-/Stable) legacy subordinated
unsecured notes to
'BBB+' from 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The two-notch upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of the
Woori's legacy lower
Tier 2 capital securities. The agency has gained sufficient
confidence that
sovereign support will flow through to banks' Tier 2 regulatory
capital
securities in South Korea due to the authorities' recent
revision of its policy
on subordinated capital securities. Previously, the agency had
believed that the
potential provision of extraordinary sovereign support would not
be reliable for
such legacy Tier 2 notes of any Korean commercial bank despite
of the terms of
conditions of such notes.
In recent months, the Korean regulators have allowed its
commercial banks to
change the key terms of Basel III write-off triggers: i.e. the
removal of a
management improvement order received from the regulator as one
of two point of
non-viability (PONV) triggers. The other trigger - when the bank
becomes
insolvent - remains. This effectively means that the PONV is
reached upon
insolvency or default, which is similar to the point at which
senior debt is
considered to be in default. Fitch understands that the motive
behind these
changes is to deepen the pool of investors for capital
securities to support a
rising trend of issuance.
Based on such development, the agency has decided to consider
using the
support-driven issuer default rating (IDR) or the viability
rating (VR)
(whichever is higher) as the anchor rating for systemically
important banks'
Tier 2 instruments (both Basel III Tier 2 and legacy Tier 2
securities) because
we expect pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid
insolvency.
Woori's legacy Tier 2 notes are now rated one notch below its
Long-Term IDR,
which in turn is based on an extremely high probability of
support, if required,
from the Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable) because of the bank's
systemic
importance. Woori's support-driven IDR, which is higher than its
VR of 'bbb', is
used as the anchor rating.
Specifically, the legacy Tier 2 notes have minimal
non-performance risk (no
notch) relative to the senior unsecured debt issued by Woori.
The securities
have gone-concern loss absorption features. Fitch rates the
notes one notch
below the anchor rating to reflect their below-average
loss-severity relative to
senior unsecured instruments as a result of their subordinated
status. The notes
have no coupon payment flexibility.
For more details on a change Fitch's approach in rating Basel
III-compliant Tier
2 notes, see the non-rating action commentary "Korea Basel III
Terms Become More
Creditor Friendly", dated 26 September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Woori's Long-Term IDR, which is sensitive to
changes in the
ability and propensity of the Korean authorities to provide
support, would
affect the rating of these notes. Global regulatory initiatives
aimed at
reducing implicit government support available to banks may
cause downward
pressure on the bank's IDR or/and the regulatory capital
securities.
The upgraded notes of Woori are as follows:
-USD 389.17 mln 7.63% Lower Tier II Notes due on 14 April 2015
(ISIN:
US981058AD23 and USY9695NDG52), and
-USD 500 mln 5.875% Subordinated Notes Lower Tier II Notes due
on 13 April 2021
(ISIN: US98105FAB04 and US98105HAB69)
The other ratings of Woori are unaffected and are as follows:
International ratings:
Long-Term IDR rated at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR rated at 'F1'
VR rated at 'bbb'
Support Rating rated at '1'
Support Rating Floor rated at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt rated at 'A-'
Hybrid (legacy Tier 1) securities rated at 'BB-'
National ratings:
Senior unsecured THB-denominated debt rated at 'AAA(tha)'
