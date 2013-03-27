(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Istanbul-based Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) National Asset Manager Rating (Turkey) to 'M1(tur)' from 'M2+(tur)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the company's primary sector position, increased market share and strong business performance with record assets under management end-2012. It also takes into account the stability of the firm despite reorganisation and significant build-up of its internal distribution team under a new head. Combined with improvements in risk management, Fitch believes it enables the company to take advantage of the growth opportunities resulting from the new regulatory framework introduced by Turkey's Capital Market Board (CMB) end-2012. COMPANY AND STAFFING The change in the company and staffing score reflects the company's growth in strategically important areas namely pension management and discretionary portfolio management (DPM). Yapi Kredi has developed a wider and more sophisticated product range, including a new Luxembourg SICAV umbrella fund, incorporated in February 2013, to help it reach a broader group of investors. Fitch considers this an essential step in the context of a trend towards third-party asset management enforced by the Turkish regulator. Fitch expects the decline in Yapi Kredi's profitability resulting from caps on management fees to bottom out in 2013 although risks remain from the implementation of total expense ratio limits under the new CMB law. RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS Yapi Kredi has added resources in its risk management team. Fitch understands that the quality of the company's risk management framework has been confirmed through regulatory audits conducted in 2012, including for its anti-money laundering provisions. As a sign of the asset manager's confidence in its control systems, from 2013 Yapi Kredi offers its risk management services to institutional investors. Fitch also recognises Yapi Kredi's internal control, compliance and audit practices to be in line with international best practices. As a result the score has improved. PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Yapi Kredi's portfolio management teams achieved a strong performance across the board in 2012. Key contributing factors were the stability and integration of the teams. Its consistent management approach has been refined, with the result that portfolio managers have been granted more flexibility to operate within given asset allocation bands. Bottom-up research generated a consistently high ratio of outperforming stocks. INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION Yapi Kredi's investment administration benefits from a stable organisational structure and the experience of fund services and middle office teams to deal with a range of cash and (exchange traded) derivative instruments. Reporting is aligned with local market practices while the Luxembourg SICAV will publish its performance according to Global Investment Performance Standards. Investment administration is carried out by the bank's fund accounting team. TECHNOLOGY Yapi Kredi Group is currently reviewing its overall IT structure to enhance open system platforms. The overhaul is likely to affect adversely the operation of the fund accounting system and selected interfaces. However, operational disruption of Yapi Kredi's internal investment system Portal is expected to be small. Nevertheless, the project may slow prioritisation of Yapi Kredi's internal IT needs at a time when regulatory changes demand responsiveness. In view of these challenges, and the ageing of existing systems, Fitch has therefore lowered the score. Fitch recognises various challenges for the sector and Yapi Kredi, including from the introduction of measures by CMB under the new framework. Furthermore, Yapi Kredi's equity fund expertise has not been utilized enough by investors despite the performance track record and the company will continue its outreach to investors. Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group and UniCredit, Yapi Kredi is a Turkish investment management company with TRY9.6bn (EUR4.1bn) assets under management as of end-2012. The company provides a range of asset management services including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management for corporate and individual clients, investment advisory, and private pension fund management. It manages traditional asset classes as well as fund-of-funds, capital-guaranteed and alternative funds. The company employed 61 staff as of 31 December 2012, of which 23 are investment professionals. In accordance with the applicable criteria report 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', dated 13 August 2010, in conjunction with 'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 02 July, 2010, Yapi Kredi's 'M1(tur)' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 2.00 (from 2.25) Risk Management & Controls: 1.75 (from 2.00) Portfolio Management: 2.00 Investment Administration: 2.00 Technology: 2.00 (from 1.75) Asset manager operations in the 'M1' National Scale category demonstrate the lowest vulnerability to operational and investment management failure relative to the specific characteristics of the national market in question. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. Primary Analyst Roger Schneider, CIIA Senior Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 299 177 Committee Chairperson Matthew Taylor Senior Director +44 20 3530 1094

The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi. 