(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Istanbul-based
Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) National Asset
Manager Rating
(Turkey) to 'M1(tur)' from 'M2+(tur)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the company's primary sector position,
increased market
share and strong business performance with record assets under
management
end-2012. It also takes into account the stability of the firm
despite
reorganisation and significant build-up of its internal
distribution team under
a new head. Combined with improvements in risk management, Fitch
believes it
enables the company to take advantage of the growth
opportunities resulting from
the new regulatory framework introduced by Turkey's Capital
Market Board (CMB)
end-2012.
COMPANY AND STAFFING
The change in the company and staffing score reflects the
company's growth in
strategically important areas namely pension management and
discretionary
portfolio management (DPM). Yapi Kredi has developed a wider and
more
sophisticated product range, including a new Luxembourg SICAV
umbrella fund,
incorporated in February 2013, to help it reach a broader group
of investors.
Fitch considers this an essential step in the context of a trend
towards
third-party asset management enforced by the Turkish regulator.
Fitch expects
the decline in Yapi Kredi's profitability resulting from caps on
management fees
to bottom out in 2013 although risks remain from the
implementation of total
expense ratio limits under the new CMB law.
RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS
Yapi Kredi has added resources in its risk management team.
Fitch understands
that the quality of the company's risk management framework has
been confirmed
through regulatory audits conducted in 2012, including for its
anti-money
laundering provisions. As a sign of the asset manager's
confidence in its
control systems, from 2013 Yapi Kredi offers its risk management
services to
institutional investors. Fitch also recognises Yapi Kredi's
internal control,
compliance and audit practices to be in line with international
best practices.
As a result the score has improved.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Yapi Kredi's portfolio management teams achieved a strong
performance across the
board in 2012. Key contributing factors were the stability and
integration of
the teams. Its consistent management approach has been refined,
with the result
that portfolio managers have been granted more flexibility to
operate within
given asset allocation bands. Bottom-up research generated a
consistently high
ratio of outperforming stocks.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION
Yapi Kredi's investment administration benefits from a stable
organisational
structure and the experience of fund services and middle office
teams to deal
with a range of cash and (exchange traded) derivative
instruments. Reporting is
aligned with local market practices while the Luxembourg SICAV
will publish its
performance according to Global Investment Performance
Standards. Investment
administration is carried out by the bank's fund accounting
team.
TECHNOLOGY
Yapi Kredi Group is currently reviewing its overall IT structure
to enhance open
system platforms. The overhaul is likely to affect adversely the
operation of
the fund accounting system and selected interfaces. However,
operational
disruption of Yapi Kredi's internal investment system Portal is
expected to be
small. Nevertheless, the project may slow prioritisation of Yapi
Kredi's
internal IT needs at a time when regulatory changes demand
responsiveness. In
view of these challenges, and the ageing of existing systems,
Fitch has
therefore lowered the score.
Fitch recognises various challenges for the sector and Yapi
Kredi, including
from the introduction of measures by CMB under the new
framework. Furthermore,
Yapi Kredi's equity fund expertise has not been utilized enough
by investors
despite the performance track record and the company will
continue its outreach
to investors.
Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group and
UniCredit, Yapi
Kredi is a Turkish investment management company with TRY9.6bn
(EUR4.1bn) assets
under management as of end-2012. The company provides a range of
asset
management services including mutual funds, discretionary
portfolio management
for corporate and individual clients, investment advisory, and
private pension
fund management. It manages traditional asset classes as well as
fund-of-funds,
capital-guaranteed and alternative funds. The company employed
61 staff as of 31
December 2012, of which 23 are investment professionals.
In accordance with the applicable criteria report 'Reviewing and
Rating Asset
Managers', dated 13 August 2010, in conjunction with 'National
Scale Asset
Manager Rating Criteria', dated 02 July, 2010, Yapi Kredi's
'M1(tur)' rating is
based on the following category scores, which represents a scale
from 1 to 5,
with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 2.00 (from 2.25)
Risk Management & Controls: 1.75 (from 2.00)
Portfolio Management: 2.00
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.00 (from 1.75)
Asset manager operations in the 'M1' National Scale category
demonstrate the
lowest vulnerability to operational and investment management
failure relative
to the specific characteristics of the national market in
question.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers. For additional information about
Fitch asset
manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria
referenced below.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 177
Committee Chairperson
Matthew Taylor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1094
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi.
Applicable criteria 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', dated
16 August 2010,
and 'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 02
July 2010 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers
here
National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.