June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Net loss levels for U.S. prime auto ABS dropped for the fourth straight month while continued low delinquencies signal firm footing for overall asset performance heading into the slower summer months, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Factors contributing to solid auto ABS asset performance to date this year include a slowly recovering jobs market, positive momentum for housing values, and a relatively healthy wholesale vehicle market (WVM). That said, the Federal Reserve's recently announced intent to pull back support for the U.S. economy may result in softer auto ABS performance during the summer if job growth stalls and consumer finances suffer.

Prime 60+ delinquencies were at 0.29% in May, the lowest level seen in the last 10 years and unchanged month-over-month (MOM). The rate in May was also 24% improved year-over-year (YOY).

Prime annualized net losses (ANL) posted a strong 30% drop in May over April, down to 0.17%. This rate was the second lowest level ever recorded and the same as in April last year, and 5.6% below that of May 2012. The record low for the index was 0.14% recorded in June 2012.

Prime CNL continued to linger around the 0.30% mark, and were at 0.29% in May virtually unchanged versus April. The index has been at this range now for eight consecutive months.

Subprime 60-plus delinquencies increased in May to 2.75%, up 2.6% MOM and 5.8% YOY. Subprime ANL declined to 3.84% in May, down 6.3% MOM but were up by about 2% YOY.

The WVM softened in May, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value index declining to 119.1 (down for the fifth straight month). May's drop over April (119.2) was minimal, and the index was nearly 5% lower versus May 2012. However, Fitch believes the auto sector is in good shape to withstand a slowdown in 2013 with both prime delinquencies and losses at low levels. As such, Fitch does not envision any ratings impact and has a positive outlook for ratings performance in 2013.

On the ratings front, Fitch upgraded 18 prime outstanding classes of notes in 2013 year-to-date, up from 16 issued during the same period in 2012. Fitch's prime and subprime auto ABS indices are comprised of $68.7 billion of outstanding notes issued from 126 outstanding transactions. Of this amount, 71% comprise prime auto loan ABS and the remaining 29% subprime ABS.