(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 17 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp (USB) continues to report
solid earnings
performance that is at or near the top of the banking industry.
In second
quarter 2013 (2Q'13), return on average assets (ROA) was a very
strong 1.70%, up
from 1.65% in the sequential quarter and 1.67% in the year-ago
quarter.
Similarly, return on equity (ROE) was also strong in 2Q'13 at
16.1%, up from
16.0% in 1Q'13, but down slightly from 16.5% in 2Q'12, as USB
has continued to
build common equity over the course of the year, which Fitch
views positively
from a credit perspective.
Overall revenue growth was up only modestly from the sequential
quarter, and
down from the prior year quarter as the protracted low interest
rate environment
continues to weigh on net interest income, which declined 1.4%
from 1Q'13. Some
of this slack was picked up by growth in non-interest income of
5.1% from the
sequential quarter as higher debit and credit card income,
higher merchant
processing income, and higher investment management fees given
the increase in
equity markets offset a decline in mortgage banking income.
Fitch expects
continued declines over the course of the year amid refinancing
burnout and
higher mortgage rates which may also slow the purchase-driven
mortgage market.
USB's expenses ticked up due to higher professional services and
marketing
expenses, but the efficiency ratio remained very strong at
51.7%. Fitch notes
that the company's earnings, similar to others in the banking
industry,
benefited from lower provision expense, with an effective
reserve release given
that provision was $30 million less than net-charge offs (NCOs)
on the quarter.
USB's allowance still remains good at 2.02% of ending loans as
of the end of
2Q'13.
Given the reserve release as well as the expected slowdown in
mortgage banking
income, Fitch notes that USB's prospective earnings performance
will be more
heavily predicated on loan growth than it has been over the
prior quarters. To
this end, USB's total average loans (excluding covered loans)
were only up 1.6%
from the sequential quarter, as growth in commercial loans,
construction
financing, and residential mortgages was offset by declines in
card balances and
home equity and second mortgages.
While competition for loans appears to remain intense across the
banking
industry, Fitch acknowledges that given USB's strong cost of
funding advantage,
the rate paid on all interest-bearing liabilities was only 74
basis points in
2Q'13, thus the bank has the ability to be one of the more
aggressive
competitors in pricing new loans to drive future growth.
USB's credit quality remains good, with total NCOs declining to
70 basis points
in 2Q'13, down from 79 basis points in the sequential quarter.
Fitch notes,
however, that there was a modest uptick in credit card NCOs
during the quarter,
but card losses still remain well below historical averages.
Non-performing
assets (NPAs) also declined on the quarter. Despite USB being
one of the
stronger performers in the banking industry in terms of credit
quality, Fitch
continues to believe that overall credit is at or near a
cyclical peak across
the industry, and that there will likely be some decline in
USB's credit metrics
over a medium-term time horizon.
However, given USB's strong capital ratios, the company's Tier 1
common ratio
increased to a solid 11.1% in 2Q'13, and under Basel 3 proposals
was similarly
strong at 8.6%, Fitch believes some eventual degradation in
credit is very
manageable for USB. Additionally, USB continues to be one of
the more
aggressive returners of capital to shareholders given the weak
lending
environment. In 2Q'13, USB returned 73% of earnings to
shareholders with higher
dividends as well as continued share buybacks, the latter of
which amounted to
$610 million in 2Q'13.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.