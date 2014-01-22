(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 22 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorpâ€™s (USB) fourth quarter 2013 (4Qâ€™13) earnings were essentially flat from the sequential quarter and up 3.0% from the year ago quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. USBâ€™s results equated to a solid 1.62% return on average assets (ROA) and a 15.4% return on average equity (ROE), which continues to place USBâ€™s results at the top of the banking industry. Total revenue was flat from the sequential quarter as a modest increase in net interest income (NII) was offset by a decline in non-interest income primarily due to lower mortgage banking income during the quarter. The companyâ€™s net interest margin (NIM) declined three basis points to 3.40% from the sequential quarter as continued compression in asset yields was offset by lower borrowing costs. Non-interest expenses, while higher than the sequential quarter due to increased compensation, professional services, and marketing expenses, were still reasonable as they equated to a still good 54.9% efficiency ratio. Fitch continues to note that USBâ€™s main competitive advantages are its low cost funding advantage, which allows it a pricing advantage in winning new lending relationships, and its overall low cost structure, which has helped to support returns during the challenging low interest rate environment over the last few years. USBâ€™s average loans grew 1.5% from the sequential quarter and 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. The growth was primarily in commercial loan balances, construction and development loans, higher on balance sheet residential mortgages, and high auto loan balances, all partially offset continued reductions in covered loans. Fitch would expect some additional incremental loan growth for USB over the course of the next year. Credit quality continues to be very strong with both the non-performing asset (NPA) ratio excluding covered loans and the net charge-off ratio (NCO) continuing to decline. In 4Qâ€™13 the NPA ratio excluding covered assets declined to 0.80%, and the NCO ratio declined to 0.53% of average loans. Fitch continues to believe that overall credit quality is likely nearing or at a cyclical trough, and that there will be some reversion in USBâ€™s credit quality metrics over a medium-term time horizon. Fitch also expects USBâ€™s credit quality at that time to be better than most industry peers. Given the slow growth macro environment which has constrained loan growth, USB continues to actively return capital to owners via dividends and share buybacks. In 4Qâ€™13, USBâ€™s total payout ratio was 65%, which was lower than the 77% in 3Qâ€™13, but still on the higher side. Fitch would expect the payout ratio to remain on the high side without opportunities for meaningful loan growth or acquisitions. USBâ€™s capital position remains sound, particularly given its strong capital generation ability. The Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio modestly increased to 9.4% at 4Qâ€™13, up from 9.3% in 3Qâ€™13. Additionally, USBâ€™s pro forma CET1 ratio under the Basel III standardized approach increased to 8.8% at 4Qâ€™13, up from 8.6% at 3Qâ€™13. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™. --â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15, 2012); --â€˜Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companiesâ€™ (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.