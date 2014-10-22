(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) third quarter
earnings remained
good as the company's return on average assets (ROA) clocked in
at 1.51% and
return on average equity (ROE) was 14.5%, according to Fitch
Ratings. While
Fitch views these results as solid, it would note that both the
ROA and ROE are
down from the sequential and year-ago quarters. Though net
income remained
relatively stable, higher average assets and higher levels of
equity impacted
the denominator of both metrics. This was largely due to the
completion of the
acquisition of Charter One's deposit franchise in Chicago in
late second quarter
2014 (2Q'14), which is now fully reflected in results.
USB's net interest income (NII) was essentially flat from both
the sequential
and year-ago quarters. This was due to some asset growth with
the
aforementioned Charter One deposit acquisition. Given that
these deposits were
generally placed in the securities portfolio and likely the
securities portfolio
mix shifted more towards comparatively lower yielding U.S.
Treasury securities
and securities backed by Government National Mortgage
Association (GNMA) loans
for Liquidity Coverage Rule (LCR) reasons, the company's net
interest margin
(NIM) declined.
The NIM came it at 3.16% in 3Q'14 down 11 basis points (bps)
from the sequential
quarter and 27 bps from the year ago quarter. Fitch would
expect USB's NIM to
continue to compress given the persistently low interest rate
environment.
USB's non-interest income declined relative to the sequential
quarter due to a
gain on the sale of stock in Visa, Inc. (V) in 2Q'14 impacting
the sequential
quarter comparisons. Also contributing to the sequential
quarter decline was
lower mortgage banking revenue, lower commercial products
revenue, and lower
credit and debit card revenue, partially offset by increases in
corporate
payments and higher deposit service charges. Relative to the
year ago quarter,
non-interest income grew 3% due largely to higher trust and
investment
management fees and higher merchant processing revenue offset by
lower mortgage
banking income.
Expenses declined relative to the sequential quarter as 2Q'14
included a
settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) due to mortgage
related matters.
Also contributing to the expense decline was an 18.8% reduction
in marketing and
business development expenses. Relative to the year-ago
quarter, USB's expenses
were only 1.9% higher. Fitch continues to view USB's expense
management
favorably, and notes that the company's efficiency ratio
remained strong at
52.4% in 3Q'14.
Credit quality for USB--as well as the rest of the
industry--continues to
improve, although the improvements are becoming comparatively
more modest.
Given this, USB had an effective reserve release this quarter as
provision
expense was lower than net charge-offs (NCOs) by $25 million.
Fitch continues to expect some reversion in asset quality
metrics for USB, as
well as the rest of the industry. In Fitch's view, this will be
likely due to
continued seasoning of loan portfolios as well as borrowers
having potentially
more sensitivity to interest rates should they eventually rise.
USB's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio under the
standardized approach (USB's binding constraint) improved to 9%
in 3Q'14, up
from 8.9% in the sequential quarter despite the company
returning 78% of
earnings to owners via buybacks and dividends during the
quarter.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
