(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) third quarter earnings remained good as the company's return on average assets (ROA) clocked in at 1.51% and return on average equity (ROE) was 14.5%, according to Fitch Ratings. While Fitch views these results as solid, it would note that both the ROA and ROE are down from the sequential and year-ago quarters. Though net income remained relatively stable, higher average assets and higher levels of equity impacted the denominator of both metrics. This was largely due to the completion of the acquisition of Charter One's deposit franchise in Chicago in late second quarter 2014 (2Q'14), which is now fully reflected in results. USB's net interest income (NII) was essentially flat from both the sequential and year-ago quarters. This was due to some asset growth with the aforementioned Charter One deposit acquisition. Given that these deposits were generally placed in the securities portfolio and likely the securities portfolio mix shifted more towards comparatively lower yielding U.S. Treasury securities and securities backed by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) loans for Liquidity Coverage Rule (LCR) reasons, the company's net interest margin (NIM) declined. The NIM came it at 3.16% in 3Q'14 down 11 basis points (bps) from the sequential quarter and 27 bps from the year ago quarter. Fitch would expect USB's NIM to continue to compress given the persistently low interest rate environment. USB's non-interest income declined relative to the sequential quarter due to a gain on the sale of stock in Visa, Inc. (V) in 2Q'14 impacting the sequential quarter comparisons. Also contributing to the sequential quarter decline was lower mortgage banking revenue, lower commercial products revenue, and lower credit and debit card revenue, partially offset by increases in corporate payments and higher deposit service charges. Relative to the year ago quarter, non-interest income grew 3% due largely to higher trust and investment management fees and higher merchant processing revenue offset by lower mortgage banking income. Expenses declined relative to the sequential quarter as 2Q'14 included a settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) due to mortgage related matters. Also contributing to the expense decline was an 18.8% reduction in marketing and business development expenses. Relative to the year-ago quarter, USB's expenses were only 1.9% higher. Fitch continues to view USB's expense management favorably, and notes that the company's efficiency ratio remained strong at 52.4% in 3Q'14. Credit quality for USB--as well as the rest of the industry--continues to improve, although the improvements are becoming comparatively more modest. Given this, USB had an effective reserve release this quarter as provision expense was lower than net charge-offs (NCOs) by $25 million. Fitch continues to expect some reversion in asset quality metrics for USB, as well as the rest of the industry. In Fitch's view, this will be likely due to continued seasoning of loan portfolios as well as borrowers having potentially more sensitivity to interest rates should they eventually rise. USB's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the standardized approach (USB's binding constraint) improved to 9% in 3Q'14, up from 8.9% in the sequential quarter despite the company returning 78% of earnings to owners via buybacks and dividends during the quarter. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.