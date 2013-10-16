(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported
relatively flat earnings
in the third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13) compared to both the
sequential and year
ago quarters, according to Fitch Ratings. Nevertheless, in
Fitch's view the
company's earnings remained solid with a 1.65% return on average
assets (ROA)
and a 15.8% return on average equity (ROE) which continues to
place USB's
results at or near the top of the banking industry. In
particular, Fitch
believes USB's good 3Q'13 results are evidence of its powerful
business model
and diversified business mix, as several areas of USB's business
helped to
offset the expected decline in mortgage banking income during
the quarter.
Overall revenue growth was down 1.2% from the sequential
quarter, and down 5.6%
from the year-ago quarter principally due to expected lower
mortgage banking
income amid the steepening of the long end of the yield curve
during the
quarter. Helping to partially offset this reduction relative to
the sequential
quarter were higher net interest income (NII) due to good loan
growth, higher
deposit service charges, and higher corporate payments product
revenues.
NII growth was driven by higher average loan balances driven in
large part by
growth in commercial loans, residential mortgages, and auto
lending. While loan
yields in aggregate declined from the sequential quarter, there
was an increase
in securities yields due to the steepening noted above and some
modest overall
reduction in interest costs primarily due to reductions in rates
paid on smaller
sized certificates of deposits. As such, USB's net interest
margin (NIM)
remained stable relative to the sequential quarter at 3.43%,
which helped to
support the company's stable earnings.
Overall expenses were essentially flat relative to the
sequential quarter as
increases in occupancy and professional services were offset by
decreases in
compensation due to lower commissions and lower marketing
expenses. As such,
the efficiency ratio while higher due to lower revenue noted
above in the
denominator of the calculation remained very strong in Fitch's
opinion at 52.4%
as of the end of 3Q'13.
Credit quality continues to improve with net charge-offs (NCOs)
continuing to
improve to 0.57% of average loans in 3Q'13, down from 0.70% of
average loans in
the sequential quarter and 0.99% of average loans in the
year-ago quarter.
Similarly, non-performing assets have continued to decline and
as of the end of
3Q'13 equated to 0.85% of loans and other real estate owned
(excluding covered
assets). Given this continued improvement, USB had a reserve
release of $30
million in 3Q'13 which was equal to the $30 million reserve
release in 2Q'13.
Fitch also notes that this indicates that USB's earnings for the
quarter should
be viewed as core earnings power as the consistency and
relatively smaller size
of the reserve release relative to larger competitors didn't
overly distort
USB's stated earnings.
Fitch continues to view credit quality for USB--as well as
others in the banking
industry--to be at or near cyclical lows, and would expect some
deterioration in
credit metrics over a medium-term time horizon. That said,
given USB's strong
underwriting culture and good operating history, Fitch believes
that USB's
credit quality should remain much better than overall industry
averages.
USB's capital position remained stable with a Tier 1 common
equity ratio under
Basel III of 8.6% in 3Q'13, unchanged from 8.6% in 2Q'13.
Additionally, given
USB's strong capital generation, the company continued to return
capital to
owners, returning 77% of 3Q'13 earnings to shareholders via $422
million in
stock dividends and $659 million in stock buybacks.
While this total payout ratio is on the high side relative to
other banks and
historical averages, Fitch would expect a similarly high ratio
over the near
term until there are meaningful growth opportunities to absorb
USB's continued
strong capital generation.
