(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 18 (Fitch) Today's announcement by the
Federal Reserve that
it will make no changes in its asset purchase program suggests
that U.S. bank
liquidity will remain near record levels, as securities held on
the Fed's
balance sheet continue to grow. When a tapering of QE does
eventually begin,
Fitch expects the impact of reduced bond buying to have little
immediate effect
on banks' lending capacity and funding costs.
Five years after the start of quantitative easing by the Fed,
sustained asset
purchases and slow loan growth have created a large deposit
cushion for banks
that should begin to fall only slowly when monetary stimulus is
unwound.
Excess deposits (deposits minus loans) in the U.S. banking
system remain at an
all-time high. September Fed data indicate that they totaled
$2.24 trillion
(approximately 14% of GDP). Total bank cash holdings were $2.44
trillion. By
comparison, the cash balances figure in September 2008 (before
the launch of QE)
was $388 billion.
The gradual start of a wind-down in Fed bond purchases will
eventually begin a
process in which banks' cash holdings and loan-to-deposit ratios
return to
historical norms. A steady reduction in the money supply will
lead to a
manageable run-off in excess deposits.
While lending capacity will not be eroded by future tapering,
borrowers are
already feeling the effects of higher interest rates brought
about by
anticipation of the Fed's asset purchase pull-back. This has
been evident since
early summer in the mortgage market as refinancing activity has
slowed.
As a result of robust liquidity positions and excess deposits,
no near-term
changes in banks' funding costs are likely once tapering begins.
Deposit pricing
will remain inelastic. However, to the extent that tighter
monetary policy
ultimately drives short-term rates higher, some banks with
higher
loan-to-deposit ratios could begin to see cost pressures in
funding.
For a detailed analysis of U.S. banks' liquidity and deposit
profiles, as well
as a review of QE-driven excess-deposit growth, see the special
report "U.S.
Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding," dated Aug. 8, 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
