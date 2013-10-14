(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) An inter-agency review of complex
loans commonly
held by multiple U.S. and foreign financial institutions
indicates that
improvements in asset quality have stalled year-over-year and
underwriting
standards have diminished post-crisis, highlighting potential
risks for both
bank and nonbank lenders going forward. Fitch Ratings sees the
review's results
as further evidence that competition among lenders is
heightening risks in and
outside the banking system.
Each year the Fed, the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency
(OCC) take part in a review of the major U.S. banks' Shared
National Credit
(SNC) portfolios to assess risk and underwriting standards
relating to large,
complex loans shared across the banking system, which total
around $3 trillion,
or 20% of the U.S. GDP.
Coming off of their 2013 review, the regulators reported on Oct.
10 that
"criticized" or high-risk assets remain elevated at $302
billion, or 10% of
total SNC commitments. This level was down just 60 bps from 2012
after a 2.1%
decline between 2011 and 2012. Actual criticized loan volume
increased 2.4% year
over year and is about double precrisis levels, highlighting the
degree of asset
risk remaining in the system four years after the start of the
recovery.
We believe the level of criticized assets remaining in SNC
portfolios and the
observed increase in riskier assets is a concern, given the
current fragile
state of the U.S. economy, which has a substantial impact on the
credit quality
of these large loans.
Furthermore, we remain focused on the potential impact on loan
quality,
particularly in commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolios, once
short-term
rates begin to rise along with debt payments. We believe that
recent C&I loan
loss rates, which are below long-term historical averages, are
unsustainable and
have also been deflated given somewhat higher growth rates in
lending activity
over recent periods. Fitch observes that the C&I loss rate at
second-quarter
2013 for all FDIC insured banks stood at 33 bps compared with a
100 quarter
average of 93 bps, thus supporting our view that there will be
mean reversion
going forward.
The SNC report confirms our view that underwriting, particularly
in the C&I
space, has weakened since the crisis given market liquidity and
intense
competition for loan growth.
The report points out that 34% of recently originated leverage
loans were cited
for weak underwriting due to a combination of high leverage and
absence of
covenants. This will likely cause C&I loan loss rates to
increase over coming
quarters.
One potential mitigant to risk in the insured banking system is
that nonbank
entities are among the primary buyers of these higher risk
leveraged loans, and
are the largest holders of criticized assets within the SNC
portfolio (67%).
Fitch will continue to monitor loan portfolio performance within
its rating
universe, particularly in the C&I space, and could take rating
actions if
observed loss rates increase outside of our expectations.
