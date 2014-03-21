(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) The first stage of this year's US
bank stress tests
highlights broad resilience under the severe economic stress
scenario, according
to Fitch Ratings. All but one of the 30 banks' capital positions
are
sufficiently strong to withstand heavy losses in their loan and
trading books
over a prolonged period in the Fed's review. The largest banks
were more
vulnerable, while card issuers and processing banks were more
resilient.
Overall, the average minimum stressed Tier 1 common (T1C)
capital ratio improved
to 7.6% from 7.4% in the 2013 test. Banks boosted capital over
the last year and
had a higher starting point averaging 11.5% compared with 11.1%
a year ago.
Largest US Banks
The five largest global trading and universal banks -- JP Morgan
Chase, Bank of
America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- saw
significant declines
on average by 5.8 percentage points. As a result, projected T1C
capital ratios
for these banks range between 6% and 7% under the severely
adverse scenario by
end of 2016. These five banks accounted for 80% of the $217
billion projected
losses under the severely adverse case.
The eight global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) faced a
tough global
market shock and a major counterparty default resulting in $98
billion trading
and counterparty exposures. This was similar to the $97 billion
in the 2013
exercise, even though the counterparty stress was not included
last year. This
may reflect reduced risk on balance sheets and slightly less
punitive
assumptions.
Custodial and processing banks and card issuers were more
resilient and saw less
significant declines in projected T1C capital ratios under the
severely adverse
scenario. They also have a high starting point with projected
ratios above 11%.
Amex did the best, with only a 20bp decline in its projected
minimum T1C capital
ratio. The trust and processing institutions fared well in terms
of capital
levels and projected losses, largely because their business
models are less
affected by a credit stress. Bank of New York Mellon and State
Street were also
subjected to a major counterparty default stress since they are
US G-SIBs, but
the impact was less than $2 billon each.
Regional Banks
Some large regional banks were also less affected by the stress
test. The
projected T1C ratio at BB&T, Fifth Third, PNC, Sun Trust and US
Bancorp only
declined modestly and was maintained above 8%. Wells Fargo, the
other G-SIB,
also performed well with a stressed T1C ratio at 8.2%, down a
moderate 240bp.
However, other regionals did not perform as well.
Zions Bancorp failed to maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio above 5%
after the
two-year stress test, ending up with a projected ratio of 3.5%.
Zions indicated
it will resubmit its capital plan, as a result of the Fed's
stress tests, to
include additional actions that will reduce risk or increase its
common equity
capital. Last year, Ally Financial failed the 2013 test with a
very low 1.5%
stressed T1C capital ratio, but it was boosted to 6.3% this
year.
Six foreign-owned banks were part of the 12 new institutions
undergoing the
Dodd-Frank Act stress test for the first time. Performance
varied, but overall
the erosion of capital was slightly worse than average.
Interest Rate Sensitivity
The Fed incorporated a rapid rise in long-term rates into the
adverse scenario,
with the yield curve steepening by around 300bps. Results from
the adverse case
have been publicly disclosed for the first time. This is
important as rising
interest rates are a more immediate risk. Unrealized losses
totaled more than
$100 billon for the bank holding companies subject to Basel's
advanced approach
in the adverse scenario, compared with just $24 billion under
the severely
adverse scenario, which didn't include a steepening of the
curve. The stress
test assumptions also reflected some other risks tapering poses
by including a
severe weakening in conditions across all emerging markets.
The first review assumes that all institutions maintain
dividends at existing
levels and that no additional capital actions, such as dividend
increases or
share repurchases, take place. The second stage -- the
Comprehensive Capital
Adequacy Review (CCAR) -- will factor in banks' capital plans
and be released on
March 26.
Banks are able to adjust and resubmit capital plans after
reviewing these
first-stage results, and they should be able to meet the minimum
CCAR capital
threshold. We believe the processing banks and card companies
could be more
demanding with capital requests, while the five global trading
and universal
banks are likely to have more modest plans in light of low
stressed capital
ratios.
The larger banks have accumulated experience in this exercise.
All new entrants
have undergone regulatory stress test process before (although
the results were
not publicly disclosed), which should aid them with the CCAR
process. However,
any bank may still have their capital plan rejected for
qualitative reasons,
which has happened over the last two stress test cycles.
