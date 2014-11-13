(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues for the
five U.S. global
trading and universal banks (GTUBs) for the third quarter of
2014 (3Q'14) were
constrained by lower market volatility in July and August, which
gave way to
increased client activity in September, according to a special
report published
today by Fitch Ratings.
Higher quarterly advisory revenues offset lower underwriting
revenues, while
fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading revenues
remained
pressured. To the extent that volatility and client confidence
pick up, this
could pave the way for improving capital markets performance in
coming quarters
in Fitch's opinion.
Low volatility and subdued client activity for most of the
quarter drove the
continued downward trend in FICC revenue, although FICC remains
a significant
contributor to firms' overall earnings. Fitch believes that FICC
revenues will
remain constrained by the evolving regulatory landscape and more
restrictive
capital requirements, with volatility being the variable most
likely to
contribute to future performance improvement.
Equity market volumes and revenues should pick up as a result of
higher client
activity, while completion of previously deals should positively
impact M&A
revenues.
The report 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q14' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' The report covers the five large U.S.
global trading and
universal banks (Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP
Morgan and Morgan
Stanley).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q14 (Low Volatility
Persists, End May
Be in Sight)'.

