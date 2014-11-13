(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues for the five U.S. global trading and universal banks (GTUBs) for the third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14) were constrained by lower market volatility in July and August, which gave way to increased client activity in September, according to a special report published today by Fitch Ratings. Higher quarterly advisory revenues offset lower underwriting revenues, while fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading revenues remained pressured. To the extent that volatility and client confidence pick up, this could pave the way for improving capital markets performance in coming quarters in Fitch's opinion. Low volatility and subdued client activity for most of the quarter drove the continued downward trend in FICC revenue, although FICC remains a significant contributor to firms' overall earnings. Fitch believes that FICC revenues will remain constrained by the evolving regulatory landscape and more restrictive capital requirements, with volatility being the variable most likely to contribute to future performance improvement. Equity market volumes and revenues should pick up as a result of higher client activity, while completion of previously deals should positively impact M&A revenues. The report 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q14' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report covers the five large U.S. global trading and universal banks (Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley). Contacts: Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q14 (Low Volatility Persists, End May Be in Sight)'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q14 (Low Market Volatility Persists, End May Be in Sight) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.