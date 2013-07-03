(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Chicago July 3,
2013: Changes
in the way U.S. banks pay deposit insurance premiums to the FDIC
may drive some
important shifts in the composition of bank leveraged loans and
CLOs in
second-quarter financial statements, says Fitch. The change has
the potential to
influence demand for 'AAA' rated CLO tranches, pushing banks
into higher-risk
pieces of recently issued securitizations, or force some banks
to reduce their
future holdings of CLOs.
In 2011, the FDIC revised its approach to the assessment of
deposit insurance
premiums paid by banks with $10 billion or more in assets. The
amount of
premiums to be paid by insured institutions is now calculated,
in part, using a
scorecard method that factors in a bank's exposure to
higher-risk assets,
including leveraged loans and CLOs.
The assessment level is not influenced by the relative risk of
CLO holdings,
suggesting that some banks may look increasingly to lower-rated
tranches in
order to cover the assessment through better pricing.
The rule went into effect on April 1, making all leveraged loans
and CLOs issued
after that date subject to the revised assessment approach. This
means that any
significant changes in banks' CLO holdings driven by the FDIC
rule change could
begin showing up in second-quarter financial results released
next month.
We believe the introduction of the new approach on April 1 may
have pulled
demand for CLOs forward somewhat into the first quarter. This
may have elevated
first-quarter-ending asset levels somewhat. Quarterly data
provided by Highline
Financial indicate that total CLO holdings for U.S. banks stood
at $56.6 billion
as of March 31, up 24% year over year.
The largest trading banks still account for the vast majority of
total industry
CLO holdings, with JP Morgan having the largest in dollar terms
at about $27.3
billion. Other big banks have also stepped up CLO investments
since early 2012.
Wells Fargo, in particular, has grown its CLO portfolio to $15.3
billion at the
end of the first quarter, up 90% from a year earlier.
Citigroup's holdings stood
at $4.5 billion, and PNC also grew its CLO book to $2.1 billion
in first-quarter
2013 from $323 million in first-quarter 2012.
Some large regional banks and even some very small institutions
are also
increasing CLO investments as net interest margins have been
compressed and
alternative asset yields remain low. CLOs offer better yields
and floating-rate
structures. Growing concern over interest rate risk once the Fed
begins to exit
its quantitative easing program may be steering many banks
toward floating-rate
CLOs.
