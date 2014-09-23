(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Any removal of the existing
guarantees between
the U.S.-domiciled global trading and universal bank (GTUB)
parents and their
overseas subsidiaries that house over the counter (OTC)
derivative (or swap)
dealers will not immediately affect the ratings of these foreign
subsidiaries,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Under Fitch's rating criteria, ratings assigned to financial
institution
subsidiaries deemed to be "core" to parent banks' overall
operations are
typically equalized with the parents' issuer default ratings
(IDRs). In the
cases of the five U.S. GTUBs, our assessments that their
subsidiaries are core
to their respective parents generally hold regardless of the
existence of (or
reliance on) any parental guarantees, because many factors, such
as operational
integration, reputation, branding and ownership, among others,
support these
core designations.
With regard to how counterparties of bank subsidiaries may be
affected by the
removal of transaction-level guarantees, Fitch recognizes that
such removals are
not without potential credit implications. However, without
visibility on the
contract-level terms in an individual swap counterparty's
arrangements, Fitch
cannot estimate such potential implications.
Fitch sees the risk of higher U.S. regulatory scrutiny in
reaction to guarantee
removals as difficult to gauge but recognizes broad market
perceptions that some
inconsistencies exist on the various qualifying conditions U.S.
regulators
define as exempting certain foreign counterparties and foreign
swap trades from
U.S. rules.
Fitch sees one reason for removing subsidiary guarantees is to
respond to
concerns by foreign swap counterparties that the removals may
permit the
avoidance of their swap trades being executed on a U.S. swap
execution facility
(SEF) and centrally cleared, which would bring the trades under
the U.S.'s rules
and reporting regime. In our view, this may provide some
short-term reprieve to
non-U.S. counterparties, but the swap clearing rules being put
in place in
Europe are expected to be similarly challenging for them. It is
not fully clear
whether the removal of parent subguarantees would even achieve
avoidance for
non-centrally cleared swaps, which comprise the vast bulk of the
OTC market.
