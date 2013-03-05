(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Tentative signs of a pickup in large
leveraged buyout
and M&A transactions, financed in large part by leveraged loans,
may boost fee
revenues for major U.S. banks in the first quarter, but Fitch
sees the potential
for any sustained rise in deal activity to increase
balance-sheet risk for major
U.S. banks in the process.
Although the impact of large-scale leveraged transactions on
advisory fee and
underwriting revenues will be positive during the first quarter,
we recognize
that banks may be assuming more risk on their balance sheets --
both as a result
of much larger deal size and higher debt-to-EBITDA multiples in
some recent
leveraged transactions.
The foundation for an eventual increase in LBO and M&A activity
has been laid,
even in a slow-growth economic environment. U.S. corporate cash
positions are
very healthy, and a wave of refinancing activity by firms has
increased the
amount of cash available for acquisitions. In addition, private
equity firms
have ample dry powder (committed but unused capital) to put to
work in leveraged
deals. Interest rates and credit spreads remain quite low,
making deal financing
costs very attractive versus historical norms.
In our view, the sheer size of available buyout capital held by
private equity
firms (estimated at $342 billion by data provider Preqin),
points to the
potential for a surge in leveraged deal activity over the next
few years,
assuming global macro conditions improve.
Large U.S. banks, with balance sheets fortified, now have ample
lending
capacity, and they are likely to look more favorably on
participation in deals.
In doing so, however, they may retain more risk on their balance
sheets and run
the risk that any rapid rise in interest rates and credit
spreads will limit
their ability to sell down risk and syndicate loans. Large
exposure to leveraged
credit caused problems for many banks, when liquidity evaporated
in the latter
part of 2007 and 2008. While current exposures fall far short of
precrisis
heights, growth in leveraged loan books nonetheless represents a
risk that could
grow in importance over time.
Recently announced LBOs, such as the Dell and Heinz
transactions, are being
financed principally with leveraged loans that can be syndicated
easily in the
currently benign credit environment, reflecting healthy demand
for floating rate
obligations at a time when many lenders and investors are
growing increasingly
wary of interest rate risk in a rising rate scenario. In Europe,
Liberty Media's
bid for Virgin Media is also being financed through a
combination of leveraged
loans and high-yield bonds.
Still healthy high-yield bond issuance this quarter, along with
the pickup in
leveraged loan activity, will likely drive positive investment
banking revenue
comparisons for all of the large deal-making banks in Q1.
In addition, trading revenues will likely benefit from the
favorable
fixed-income environment, combined with an upswing in equity
trading volumes
(barring any macro issues or unforeseen problems in the last
month of the
quarter).
Contact:
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0624
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.