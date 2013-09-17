(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 17 (Fitch) Healthy demand for leveraged loan
exposure among
large non-bank institutional investors has transformed the role
played by U.S.
banks in leveraged credit, says Fitch Ratings. As new loan
activity has remained
strong in 2013, banks have increasingly shifted their focus away
from holding
loan positions to serve primarily as facilitators and
distributors in the
market.
A key driver of heavy leveraged loan issuance again in 2013 has
been the big
appetite for higher-yielding floating-rate investments among
institutional loan
buyers such as business development companies, credit funds,
pensions,
endowments and CLOs. The breadth of non-bank demand has
supported strong
liquidity, both at origination and in the secondary market, even
during the
period of rising interest rates since May.
Recent industry data reflects the expanded participation by
non-banks. In the
first half of 2013, leveraged loan investments by these
institutions totalled
$298 billion, surpassing the full-year 2012 level of $295
billion.
Banks have traditionally held pieces of newly originated
sub-investment grade
loans on their balance sheets, in part because broader market
demand was
limited, and high-yield assets did not incur regulatory
penalties. New capital
regulations, together with the wider opportunities for
distribution in the
secondary market, have shifted banks' focus toward participation
principally as
facilitators in the leveraged loan market.
Large banks continue to serve as market makers in the secondary
loan market,
leading them to maintain significant inventory positions. As a
result,
sensitivity to ups and downs in the loan market will flow
through the fixed
income, currency and commodities (FICC) revenue category, while
direct exposure
to credit risk for the largest banks becomes less important.
That said, we have observed some banks, particularly smaller
ones, increasing
the allocation of their investment portfolios to CLOs with the
intent of both
increasing the floating rate position of their portfolios and
also improving
overall yields. As a result, some credit risk from leveraged
loans offloaded at
origination by some banks has resurfaced in other banks via the
use of CLO
structures.
Fitch will release a special report soon addressing various
aspects of leveraged
loan demand in the non-bank institutional market, as well as the
changing role
of banks in the process.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312-368-2057
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
