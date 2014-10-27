(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Ongoing regulatory and legal risks tempered by improvements in capital markets business indicate future earnings for U.S. banks will be similar to those recently reported in the third quarter (3Q), according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Fitch expects fourth quarter 2014 (4Q'14) bank earnings growth will be challenging with further incremental net interest margin (NIM) compression expected, though spread income expand modestly for some given earning asset growth. Litigation expenses for the larger banks remain high and Fitch does not expect this to abate over the near term as a number of pending issues remain unresolved. A return, however, of some market volatility that occurred in September and October may bode well for trading revenues. Reported net income for the largest 17 U.S. banks in Fitch's portfolio generally improved in 3Q on a sequential basis. The improved results were supported by modest spread income growth, a focus on core expenses, improved capital markets results, and various one-time gains related to loan sales or divestures. Total period-end loans were essentially flat from prior quarter-end, with growth driven predominantly by higher C&I balances. Home equity and credit card balances also continue to decline. Fitch has highlighted concerns regarding excessive C&I loan growth either in relation to industry averages or as a multiple of GDP growth. While no rating actions have been taken to date related to this concern, Fitch is continuing to monitor this trend closely. The full report 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q14' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and provides specific commentaries for each of the 17 large banks in Fitch's portfolio. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q14 (Fighting Against the Current of Low Interest Rates) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.