CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) Weak revenues for most large U.S.
banks in the third
quarter highlight the earnings growth challenges faced by the
banking industry
moving into 2014, according to Fitch. Ongoing reserve releases
and cost
reduction initiatives have helped offset revenue pressure to
some degree, but a
pickup in loan demand will be critical to driving any sustained
revival in bank
earnings growth over coming quarters.
Significant declines in mortgage banking revenues and weak
fixed-income trading
results were the primary drivers of the reversal in the recent
favorable trend
in quarterly bank earnings. Loan growth remained muted in the
third quarter,
rising by less than 1% among banks that have reported to date.
Quarterly
mortgage originations fell off by roughly 17% on average for the
largest
mortgage originators, as the sharp rise in mortgage rates during
the quarter
(more than 100 bps) cut into borrower demand and home
affordability.
Banks continue to report improvements in asset quality and lower
net charge-off
(NCO) levels. However, we note that the rate of improvement is
slowing somewhat.
For example, nominal NCOs for banks reporting so far have
declined by 13%
sequentially in the third quarter, compared with 16% in the
second quarter.
Capital ratios continue to improve across the industry,
reflecting retained
earnings growth and relatively conservative payouts governed by
the U.S.
stress-testing process.
For a complete review of third-quarter reported results for
large U.S. banks,
see "U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q13," dated Oct. 23, 2013,
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional insights into changes in bank fundamentals, as well
as broader
perspectives on third-quarter changes in measures of credit
quality, can be
found in "Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.," dated Oct. 16, 2013,
at
www.fitchratings.com.
