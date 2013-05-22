(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Unrealized gains on securities held on
large U.S. bank
balance sheets have risen to near peak levels over a two decade
span, setting
the stage for an acute reversal of bond prices in a rising
interest rate
scenario, according to Fitch Ratings.
At the end of the first quarter, regulatory data indicated that
unrealized gains
totaled $25 billion for the top 15 U.S. banks. Unrealized gains
have now grown
for over four years, despite a period of protracted low interest
rates, profit
taking from bank investment portfolios and high prepayment rates
on MBS. These
trends provide further evidence that quantitative easing
purchases continue to
support elevated bond prices.
Today's pattern of investment portfolio price appreciation
deviates from the
prior rate cycle, when unrealized gains peaked in 2002 before
rates eventually
bottomed out. Relative to that period, we believe banks face
additional downside
risk now given the significant price appreciation seen in
fixed-income
securities during a prolonged low rate environment.
We estimate that an immediate reversal of unrealized gains of
the same magnitude
as seen during the prior rate cycle could reduce capital levels
by 100 bp for
four out of the 15 largest U.S. banks under Basel III capital
proposals.
However, we recognize that the realized impact to capital will
largely be driven
by how the Fed will exit the quantitative easing program.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
