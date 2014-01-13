Jan 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. CMBS delinquency rate could fall another two percentage points to below 4% by
year's end should the pace of resolutions continue and new issuance remain strong, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Delinquencies improved by roughly two percentage points in 2013 having started
the year at 8%, and expected to close it out at just under 6%. Fitch expects
this pace to continue in 2014 and considers a year-end delinquency rate below 4%
likely. This would be the lowest level since October 2009.
Several key factors likely to contribute to a 2014 drop in delinquencies include
bulk asset sales by CWCapital, sales of real estate owned (REO) inventory and a
relatively small pipeline of Fitch-rated loans coming due in 2014 (under $20
billion).
By property type, hotels could potentially see the largest drop in delinquencies
in 2014 by as much as four percentage points. Delinquency rates for the other
major property types are expected to fall by around two percentage points each.
