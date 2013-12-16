Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. CMBS delinquencies edged closer to dipping below the 6% mark last month on the back of several large loan dispositions, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell 22 basis points (bps) in November to 6.10% from 6.32% a month earlier. The drop was led by four large dispositions. More large loan CMBS dispositions are likely on the way from the widely-reported CWCapital Asset Management asset sale. At this pace, CMBS delinquencies are on track to end 2013 below 6%, the lowest rate since 2009.

The largest disposition was the note sale at the end of October of the original $190 million StratReal Industrial Portfolio I loan (BACM 2007-1) via a fair-value purchase option. Roughly $124.5 million in principal proceeds from the sale were passed through to the trust in November. A loan balance of $65.5 million remains outstanding as the special servicer, CWCapital, pursues collection of a $6.5 million letter of credit.

Despite the overall drop in late-pays, November was not without several notable additions to the delinquency ranks. The largest was the $92 million Cerritos Corporate Center (MLMT 2006-C1), for which foreclosure (via a deed in lieu) now appears imminent. At the same time, the $78 million Sierra Vista Mall (COMM 2006-C8) fell 60-days delinquent last month, while the $63 million Buckingham Portfolio (GCCFC 2007-GG9) defaulted at maturity and is now reported as a nonperforming matured balloon loan.

Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:

--Industrial: 8.50% (from 9.68% in October);

--Multifamily: 7.01% (from 6.98%);

--Hotel: 6.96% (from 7.64%);

--Office: 6.77% (from 6.95%);

--Retail: 5.78% (from 5.79%).

