(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) The possibility of higher interest
rates over the
near- to medium-term as well as relatively higher growth in
competitive asset
classes could result in a more challenging operating environment
for U.S.
community banks, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch defines its community bank peer group as banks with assets
roughly between
$1 billion and under $10 billion. By both definition and
operating strategy,
community banks are more geographically concentrated and exhibit
a lack of
product and revenue diversification compared with larger banks.
Accordingly, Fitch views community banks as more susceptible to
idiosyncratic
risks such as geographic and single-name concentrations. Fitch
believes that
these characteristics as well as likely earnings challenges cap
the group's
maximum rating at 'BBB+' over the near- to intermediate-horizon.
Fitch anticipates the group's earnings will lag the large
regional peer group as
rates rise, since balance sheets appear much less asset
sensitive based on both
quarterly disclosures and regulatory data.
Fitch remains concerned about the smaller banks' exposure to and
growth in
commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, as this generally
represents a
relatively new asset class and some institutions may not have
the requisite
back-office infrastructure or experience to adequately identify,
monitor and
mitigate any ensuing credit risk.
Fitch observes that community banks have historically focused on
real estate
lending but have seen the need to diversify loan portfolios
after taking large
losses associated with heavy commercial real estate
concentrations. While Fitch
generally views loan portfolio diversification (by both asset
class and
geography) a positive for banks, growth in C&I lending is viewed
with caution,
especially given current interest rate levels and the amount of
competition
surrounding this lending space.
Moreover, Fitch observes that the long-term net charge-off (NCO)
rate for C&I
lending is 97bps based on FDIC data which considers banks of all
sizes. This
compares unfavourably to almost all real estate lending classes
outside of
construction and development.
Community banks have increased their merger and acquisition
(M&A) activity in
2014. Fitch believes weak net interest margins, rising
compliance costs, and
stiff competition for loan growth are forcing acquiring banks to
look at
prospective acquisitions of branch networks and deposits more
carefully. Fitch
notes that through September of 2014, 35 M&A deals in the
community bank sector
were announced.
Many community banks are attempting to diversify their earnings
profiles by
increasing the scale of residential mortgage departments and
focusing harder on
trust services, but Fitch does not believe these efforts will
result in
meaningful positive results over the long term relative to their
larger
counterparts.
Following a review on September 14 of the seven Fitch-rated
banks in this peer
group, Fitch revised Independent Bank Corp.'s (INDB) Rating
Outlook to Stable
from Negative. All other ratings and Outlooks were affirmed.
The full report 'U.S. Banks: Community Banks: Clouds Looming as
Growth Outpaces
Industry and Rates Poised to Rise' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the link.
