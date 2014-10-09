(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) The possibility of higher interest rates over the near- to medium-term as well as relatively higher growth in competitive asset classes could result in a more challenging operating environment for U.S. community banks, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Fitch defines its community bank peer group as banks with assets roughly between $1 billion and under $10 billion. By both definition and operating strategy, community banks are more geographically concentrated and exhibit a lack of product and revenue diversification compared with larger banks. Accordingly, Fitch views community banks as more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic and single-name concentrations. Fitch believes that these characteristics as well as likely earnings challenges cap the group's maximum rating at 'BBB+' over the near- to intermediate-horizon. Fitch anticipates the group's earnings will lag the large regional peer group as rates rise, since balance sheets appear much less asset sensitive based on both quarterly disclosures and regulatory data. Fitch remains concerned about the smaller banks' exposure to and growth in commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, as this generally represents a relatively new asset class and some institutions may not have the requisite back-office infrastructure or experience to adequately identify, monitor and mitigate any ensuing credit risk. Fitch observes that community banks have historically focused on real estate lending but have seen the need to diversify loan portfolios after taking large losses associated with heavy commercial real estate concentrations. While Fitch generally views loan portfolio diversification (by both asset class and geography) a positive for banks, growth in C&I lending is viewed with caution, especially given current interest rate levels and the amount of competition surrounding this lending space. Moreover, Fitch observes that the long-term net charge-off (NCO) rate for C&I lending is 97bps based on FDIC data which considers banks of all sizes. This compares unfavourably to almost all real estate lending classes outside of construction and development. Community banks have increased their merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2014. Fitch believes weak net interest margins, rising compliance costs, and stiff competition for loan growth are forcing acquiring banks to look at prospective acquisitions of branch networks and deposits more carefully. Fitch notes that through September of 2014, 35 M&A deals in the community bank sector were announced. Many community banks are attempting to diversify their earnings profiles by increasing the scale of residential mortgage departments and focusing harder on trust services, but Fitch does not believe these efforts will result in meaningful positive results over the long term relative to their larger counterparts. Following a review on September 14 of the seven Fitch-rated banks in this peer group, Fitch revised Independent Bank Corp.'s (INDB) Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. All other ratings and Outlooks were affirmed. The full report 'U.S. Banks: Community Banks: Clouds Looming as Growth Outpaces Industry and Rates Poised to Rise' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-612-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014'); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012'); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014'); --'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27, 2014'); --'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 23, 2014'); --'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls to Neutral) (July 15, 2014'); --'Risk Radar Global 3Q14 (September 15, 2014') Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Community Banks (Clouds Looming as Growth Outpaces Industry and Rates Poised to Rise) here Risk Radar Global 3Q14 here Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To Neutral) here U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining Earnings) here U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.