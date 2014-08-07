(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 07 (Fitch) International mergers & acquisitions
involving a
change of domicile can remove a tax hurdle to accessing foreign
earnings,
according to Fitch Ratings. However, the credit impact of such
transactions
would depend on the nature of the acquisition, the tax structure
of the group,
and the use to which any released cash or tax savings are put.
US corporations are giving more consideration to international
mergers &
acquisitions involving a change of domicile as a means to tap
cash held overseas
in a more tax efficient manner, as well as to better compete in
the global
marketplace.
There has been a spate of US multinational corporations seeking
favorable tax
treatment of foreign earnings in jurisdictions that can
significantly differ
from US rules. Recent examples include US AbbVie acquiring
Ireland-based Shire
for $55 billion; Medtronic Inc. purchasing Covidien Plc; Actavis
Plc's purchase
of Forest Labs; Mylan acquiring Abbot Laboratories' generics
business. Just this
week Hospira Inc. is reportedly in talks to purchase Danone's
medical nutrition
unit. Ireland is particularly attractive for so-called
"inversion deals" because
the federal US corporate tax rate is 35% while the tax rate in
Ireland is 12.5%
for most trading income.
US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) rules exempt
corporates from
recognizing deferred tax liabilities on foreign earnings that
are reinvested
abroad for an indefinite period. However, US companies cannot
repatriate those
earnings without paying corporation tax on the differential
between the foreign
tax and the likely higher US corporation tax. Unsurprisingly, US
corporations
have been disinclined to repatriate cash. Undistributed Foreign
Earnings (UFE)
consequently rise, (as do foreign cash piles), if not used for
foreign capex or
acquisitions.
To compensate, management may increase borrowings in its
domestic US business if
that business does not have sufficient stand-alone cash flow or
earnings to
support shareholder returns that are based on the group's
consolidated numbers,
domestic capex and the servicing of largely US-incurred debt.
When rating a US multinational corporate issuer or one that has
redomiciled,
Fitch evaluates the potential credit profile imbalances between
the entity's
domestic and foreign activities. A highly leveraged domestic
business, despite
healthy consolidated metrics, could lead Fitch to take a rating
action.
We would likely be neutral as to the potential benefit of
re-domiciling and
would assess each M&A transaction on a case-by-case basis. For
example, issuers
might choose to return the "released" cash to shareholders
instead of creditors.
Moreover, loans, other cash remittances and guarantees from
foreign entities may
still be necessary to support debt remaining in the US business,
which may lead
to tax or other support complexities lying within the
consolidated accounts.
In some cases, however, such a restructuring may, for example,
offer greater
potential for tax deductible intercompany interest payments in
US entities. This
type of restructuring might result in the group becoming more
tax efficient
overall, which could then permit taking the consolidated profile
more at face
value, if the potential for unprovided deferred tax has been
reduced and cash is
free-flowing within the group.
For more information on this topic, please see our report
titled, "Phantom
Earnings: Offshore Accounts of US Multinationals May Come Back
to Haunt
Investors," which is available at www.fitchratings.com
