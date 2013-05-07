(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Recent declines in delinquency rates
signal a strong
near-term credit outlook for U.S. credit card issuers, according
to a Fitch
Ratings report.
Delinquencies of 30 days or more averaged 2.06% for the top
general purpose card
issuers in 1Q13; down 40 bps year over year and down 7 bps from
the prior
quarter. This trend suggests that material deterioration in
credit card loss
metrics is not imminent. Still, Fitch believes credit metrics
are at
unsustainable levels over the long term.
Fitch expects delinquency and loss rates to creep modestly
higher over the
remainder of 2013, although the agency believes credit metrics
may stabilize at
a rate lower than the historical average given changes in
underwriting criteria,
declines in subprime exposure and a broader focus on card
transactors over
revolvers.
Portfolio contraction continued at the larger banks in 4Q12 and
1Q13, while
other issuers recorded modest portfolio expansion. Fitch
believes the level of
portfolio contraction among the top card issuers signals a
near-bottoming of
portfolio balances. Fitch expects low-to-mid single-digit
portfolio growth in
2013.
Card segment profitability remained solid across the sector,
with the top seven
issuers posting a return on average loans of 4.1% in 1Q13,
compared with 4.3% in
1Q12. The decline in returns primarily reflects a reduction in
reserve releases,
although releases continued across the space, even for issuers
with portfolio
growth.
Fitch expects provisions pose an increasing risk to bottom line
earnings for
most issuers over the balance of 2013.
The full report 'Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 1Q13' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
