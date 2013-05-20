May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. CREL CDO late-pays remained flat in the month of April at 13.2%, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. Only one new delinquency was reported in the month. This newly matured balloon B-note is secured by a full service hotel located in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Further, two assets included in last month's Index are no longer considered delinquent. These assets include a mezzanine loan backed by a hotel portfolio disposed of at a nearly full loss, and a rated security that is no longer considered credit impaired.

Asset managers have steadily reduced the overall balance of delinquent assets through resolutions over the past year, which has helped keep CREL CDO delinquencies largely flat.

In April, asset managers reported approximately $70 million in realized principal losses from the disposal of three assets. The majority of the reported loss was related to the above mentioned mezzanine loan interest disposal.

