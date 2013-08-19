Aug 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The overall delinquency rate for CREL CDOs fell marginally to 11.7% from 11.8% last month as only three new delinquent assets were reported and six assets were removed from the Index, according to the latest results from Fitch Ratings.

New delinquencies included two recently matured balloon loans and one security with a new interest shortfall. The removed assets included five assets disposed of at losses and one security that is no longer suffering from interest shortfalls.

CDO managers reported approximately $66 million in realized principal losses in July from asset disposals. The average loss on these assets, which include both loans and securities, was approximately 34%.

