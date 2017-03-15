(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) The U.S. Congress is likely to
vote in a
timely fashion to suspend or raise the federal debt limit, Fitch
Ratings says,
as both Congress and the presidency now are under Republican
control.
The ceiling on U.S. federal debt is slated to be re-imposed at
just below $20
trillion tomorrow, having been suspended since November 2015.
After the
re-imposition of the ceiling the Treasury cannot add to the debt
stock, but can
continue to rely on "extraordinary measures". The Congressional
Budget Office
estimates that the government could finance itself until "some
time this fall".
No Treasury estimate is yet available.
Fitch has previously made it clear that reaching the so-called
"x date", when
the Treasury's scope for extraordinary measures runs out,
without raising the
debt ceiling, is a negative U.S. sovereign rating trigger. This
is because of
the tail risk of a missed debt service payment, the possible
effect on investor
confidence in the world's largest bond market and the damage to
our assessment
of fiscal governance.
The last time the decision to raise or suspend the debt ceiling
came down to the
wire was on October 16, 2013, the day before the "x date". On
October 15, Fitch
had placed the 'AAA' sovereign rating of the U.S. on Rating
Watch Negative to
reflect the increased risk of a sovereign bond payment default
and the potential
for delays to payments to suppliers and employees, as well as
social security
payments to citizens. All of these factors would have damaged
our assessment of
U.S. sovereign creditworthiness. We resolved the Rating Watch
after the debt
ceiling was suspended the following February.
Uncertainty caused investors to shun bonds maturing around the
"x date" in 2013,
disrupted the Treasury's regular schedule of debt issuance, and
led to higher
interest costs, according to the Government Accountability
Office (GAO). But
this has not undermined the U.S. dollar's reserve currency
status, a key support
to the country's rating.
Opponents of a higher debt ceiling form a sizeable part of the
Republican House
majority. The current suspension of the debt ceiling, passed as
part of the 2015
Bipartisan Budget Act (BBA) six days before the Treasury's
estimated "x date",
relied on Democrat votes, and a majority of Republicans ignored
the Speaker's
call to support it.
However, we think Republican control of both branches of
government makes it
more likely that Congress will vote to raise or suspend the debt
ceiling in a
timely fashion. For Republicans, resistance would draw the ire
of a Republican
president and could be unpopular with the electorate. Democrat
leaders have
indicated that they would vote for a "clean" debt ceiling
increase that does not
contain other policy riders. The vote could be attached to a
"must-pass" bill
prior to the "x-date" such as the appropriations bill for the
second half of
FY17.
While it appears less likely that the "x date" is reached
without a debt ceiling
increase or suspension, the risk could re-emerge in the future.
It has not been
demonstrated that the government can operationally or legally
prioritise debt
service, and any decision to do so would be taken by the
president.
A House Financial Services Committee investigation in 2016
produced evidence
that the Treasury and the New York branch of the Federal Reserve
had discussed
contingency plans for ensuring debt service after the "x date".
But the
Treasury's testimony emphasized operational risks to timely debt
service under
this scenario and has stressed that timely raising of the debt
ceiling would be
the only viable option. It has reiterated its commitment to
servicing U.S.
federal debt on time and in full.
The ability to prioritize debt service could make not raising or
suspending the
debt ceiling politically more palatable. In an echo of previous
House votes,
House Representative McClintock introduced a bill in January to
prioritize debt
service and social security payments after debt had reached the
statutory limit,
although amid a crowded legislative agenda, the bill is unlikely
to become law.
Prioritizing debt service after extraordinary measures were
exhausted implies
that the U.S. government could fall behind on contractual
obligations to
employees, pensioners and suppliers. Failure to honor non-debt
service
obligations would not be a default under Fitch's Sovereign
Rating Criteria.
However it would indicate payment distress and policy
dysfunction, and could
have a detrimental impact on the economy and future financing
terms. In this
scenario, Fitch would review the U.S. sovereign rating, and may
judge these
developments to be incompatible with AAA status.
Contact::
Charles Seville
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Ed Parker
Managing Director, Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1176
James McCormack
Managing Director, Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1286
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
