(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Bank issuance trends diverged either side of the Atlantic in H113, according to Fitch Ratings' research. US volumes rose to their highest first-half level since 2008, while EMEA bank issuance was the lowest in a first half since before the start of the global financial crisis. Issuance from US financial institutions reached USD150.8bn in the first half of the year, compared with USD126.9bn in H112, according to data compiled for Fitch's latest quarterly rating and issuance reports. July volumes also remained strong at USD34.6bn. Separately, the Federal Reserve's recent Senior Loan Officer Survey showed stronger demand for lending from both industry and consumers, and a greater willingness among banks to lend. Taken together, we believe these results suggest US financial issuance is beginning to rebound. But H113 issuance by the EMEA financial sector fell 39% from a year earlier to EUR265.6bn as banks continued to reduce their balance sheets. The fall was mainly driven by a 62% decline in covered bond issuance, particularly in Italy and Spain. This trend highlights the deleveraging at banks in both those countries. But it also points to healing market conditions as the proportion of covered bonds in the new-issuance mix fell back to around a third from over a half a year earlier. Although still a small part of the funding mix, EMEA financial sector subordinated debt issuance jumped 74% in H113. This increase is partly due to banks looking to boost the capital buffer for senior debt holders against a backdrop of progress on EU bank recovery and resolution plans. These figures, as well as data on corporate issuance volumes and ratings trends across the US and EMEA, are highlighted in two recent reports; "EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends," and "US Corporate Bond Market: Second-Quarter 2013 Rating and Issuance Activity," available from www.fitchratings.com.