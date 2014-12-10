(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Newly proposed rules establishing
capital
surcharges for the largest U.S. banks are more onerous than
international
proposals, says Fitch Ratings. Most importantly, the proposed
rules incorporate
a bank holding company's reliance on short-term wholesale
funding, widely
expected given earlier Fed speeches. While not disclosed for any
of the
institutions, the Federal Reserve estimates that the G-SIB
surcharge could range
from 1% up to 4.5%, which is 200 bps more than the highest G-SIB
surcharge from
the Financial Stability Board.
While the draft rules, if adopted, are generally viewed as a
positive for
creditors, some institutions may have to curtail planned capital
distributions
or possibly shift the composition of funding away from
short-term wholesale
funding to meet the requirements. Further, Fitch notes this may
create earnings
pressure with less reliance on cheaper short-term wholesale
funding, and
potentially lead to increased risk taking in order to earn the
higher cost of
capital.
Given the full phase-in requirement is not until Jan. 1, 2019,
the eight
U.S.-based G-SIBs will have time to make the necessary
adjustments. The Fed did
disclose that up to $21 billion of additional capital would need
to be raised,
which is viewed as manageable, assuming no material changes to
market
conditions.
The proposed rules did not disclose the actual surcharges for
the banks, but did
indicate that Method 2, which incorporates short-term wholesale
funding
reliance, could be the binding constraint for some institutions.
The fully
phased-in common equity Tier 1 ratio for the eight G-SIBs is
currently
approximately 10.4%. However, assuming a 4.5% surcharge, the
fully phased-in
Common Equity Tier 1 requirement would be 11.5%, absent any
internal buffer,
which presumably could mean targeted ratios of at least 12% for
those banks with
the highest surcharges, which is quite a bit higher than current
levels.
Fitch notes that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have the
highest degree of
reliance on short-term wholesale funding, and as such, are
likely to face higher
surcharges than the currently internationally agreed-upon
surcharge of 1.5%
each. It is currently not possible to calculate potential
surcharges under
Method 2 given the way short-term wholesale funding is defined
in the notice of
proposed rulemaking (NPR). For example, there is no publicly
available data on
the maturity profiles of this form of funding, other than it
being less than a
year.
The NPR also indicated that it intends to explore potentially
integrating some
or all of the surcharge into regulatory stress testing,
incorporating it into
post-stress minimum capital requirements, which would likely
have meaningful
impacts for capital distributions.
Also of note, the NPR confirmed our view that some of the large
regional banks,
such as U.S. Bancorp, Capital One, and PNC Financial Services
Group, Inc., will
not have any G-SIB surcharge as their systemic importance falls
far below the
threshold that triggers a surcharge. However, all bank holding
companies with
consolidated assets of $50 billion or more will still be
required to be reviewed
for their systemic importance on an annual basis.
