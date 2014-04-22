(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Payments and custody are two areas
where
concentration is highest, according to Fitch Ratings' analysis
of systemic risk
data from eight US global systemically important banks (G-SIB).
The
concentration carries a high degree of potential systemic risk
and supports the
requirement for G-SIBs to hold additional capital buffers. It
also highlights
the importance of developing an effective resolution framework
for such large
and complex institutions.
The concentration highlights the challenges regulators face with
resolving banks
that are "too big to fail." Seventy-eight percent of total
payment activity
among the eight G-SIBs was carried out by three firms -- JP
Morgan, Citi and BNY
Mellon -- according to systemic risk reports (FR Y-15) for
year-end 2012 filed
with the Fed in December 2013. Custody services are also highly
concentrated,
with BNY Mellon, State Street and JP Morgan holding 81% of
custody assets. The
lack of substitutes, if a dominant market participant and client
service
provider fails, could disrupt financial markets.
Part of the reason for the marked concentration is because some
US G-SIBs are
not active in payment or custody activity; for example, Goldman
and Morgan
Stanley do not focus on these businesses. Other data points from
the systemic
risk reports are less concentrated, with the top three
participants taking 55%
to 69% of the share among the eight G-SIBs.
JP Morgan is one of two banks globally subject to a 2.5% G-SIB
capital buffer,
the highest level designated since no firm has been assigned the
maximum 3.5%
bucket. The group ranked top for most of the indicators for
size,
interconnectedness, substitutability and complexity among the
eight US G-SIBs
and was second only to Citi for cross-jurisdictional activity.
These are the
five key factors assessed in the Basel committee's methodology.
Citi was moved down to a 2% capital buffer in the November 2013
G-SIB list and
ranks second or third in most indicators among the eight US
banks.
Unsurprisingly the global footprint of the bank is the widest,
as it has the
largest amounts of foreign claims and cross-jurisdictional
liabilities.
Although Goldman and Morgan Stanley are smaller in size, their
global
interconnectedness, complexity and role in underwriting puts
them in the 1.5%
bucket, together with Bank of America. BNY Mellon and State
Street are in the
lowest G-SIB category with a 1% buffer largely due to dominant
roles in custody,
but are not as complex, interconnected or large as the other US
G-SIBS. Wells
Fargo is also in this lowest bucket probably due to its size and
significant
deposit market share, although it is domestically focused with
relatively
limited overseas activity and ranks lower in complexity and
interconnectedness.
To date, the US has not formally designated any domestic
systemically important
banks. But these are likely to include the eight G-SIBs. The
dominance,
complexity and interconnectedness of US G-SIBS partly underpin
our assessment of
continuing support for these firms.
Our view also factors in the hurdles that remain to implement
the Orderly
Liquidation Authority under the Dodd-Frank Act. These include
how cross-border
derivative acceleration and termination provisions are handled
in a resolution.
There also has to be sufficient contingent capital at the
holding company to
recapitalize without requiring government assistance, as
envisaged in the single
point of entry resolution model favored in the US.
But we believe there is clear intent to reduce support for
G-SIBs in the US and
sufficient regulatory progress continues to be made. Therefore,
we expect a
material weakening of sovereign support propensity within the
next one to two
years.
