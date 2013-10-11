Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. government shutdown is delaying
reimbursements to health insurers that contract with the Department of Defense
(DOD) to provide healthcare services under the TRICARE program, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch does not expect insurers will suffer material liquidity issues in the
short term. If there is a protracted government shutdown, Fitch believes
insurers that contract with DOD via TRICARE have ample liquidity from cash
flows, unused lines of credit and invested assets to fund TRICARE claims.
Earlier this week, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) notified some insurers that
they cannot make disbursements during the government shutdown. The DHA
authorized insurers including Health Net and Humana to continue to administer
the contract for approximately two weeks to ensure continuity of operations.
During this period, the DHA will not be making payments and, consequently,
insurers such as Health Net and Humana will be paying claims.
Health Net and Humana revealed in Form 8-K disclosures that they expect to
receive claims of $106 million and $175 million, respectively, during this two-week period.
Ultimately, this is a timing issue, since the government will reimburse
insurers.
Specifically, Health Net has $1.9 billion in total invested assets including
$280 million in cash and equivalents. Furthermore, the company had $416 million
available under its revolving line of credit as of June 30, 2013. Humana has
$9.1 billion in total invested assets including $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. The
company had $995 million available under its revolving line of credit as of June 30, 2013.