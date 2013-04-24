April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. high yield trailing 12-month default rate
slipped to 1.6% in March, down from 1.9% at the end of 2012, according to a new
report by Fitch Ratings. However, activity has been brisk in April, and Fitch
projects that the rate will move back up to roughly 2% in the second quarter.
Eight issuers defaulted on $3.4 billion in bonds in the first three months of
this year compared with 12 issuers and $5.2 billion in first-quarter 2012. April
has thus far added seven issuers and $2.8 billion to the year's tally (versus
two and $0.5 billion last year).
Public sources state that Energy Future Holdings (EFH) is considering a
prepackaged bankruptcy. Such an event would propel the default rate to an
estimated 3.5%. While EFH's troubles are well documented, the rate would
nonetheless hit a three-year high. Shifting perceptions around default
conditions could affect risk receptivity in an otherwise booming high yield
market.
Sectors that have produced multiple defaults this year include broadcasting and
media, and gaming, lodging and restaurants. There has also been a strong
representation of secured bonds in the default mix. Secured bonds comprise 72%
of the estimated $6.2 billion in defaults including April activity. There is
currently $262 billion of these issues outstanding (or 22% of high yield market
volume). Issuance soared post-crisis to refinance maturing loans. Of this total,
a revealing 39% is rated 'B-' or lower versus 31% for unsecured/subordinated
issues. The rating mix data suggests that the average credit quality of
companies carrying secured bonds is poor, which is supported by the
concentration of secured bonds in this year's defaults.
The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through March was 73.3% of par.
This was mostly due to above-par recovery rates on EFH's senior secured
distressed debt exchanges completed in January. Excluding EFH, the average
recovery was a more moderate but above average 48.4%.
