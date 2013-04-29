(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 29 (Fitch) U.S. banks with large home equity
books will face
increasing credit risk next year as 10-year interest-only draw
periods for many
home equity line of credit (HELOC) borrowers come to an end,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
We regard the level of individual bank disclosure on home equity
payment reset
risk as generally inadequate. For those banks with relatively
large home equity
portfolios, disclosures were only made by a handful of rated
banks in recent
10-K filings.
HELOC borrowers generally face a reset of payment terms after 10
years, when the
line of credit matures or converts to an amortizing loan
requiring payments of
both principal and interest. The need to fund balloon payments
at maturity or
increased monthly payments will lead to rising defaults when
draw periods on
2004-originated HELOCs end next year.
Home equity lending surged in 2004 as rapidly rising home prices
led to a sharp
easing of credit conditions. In 2004 alone, HELOC loans
outstanding rose by 42%.
Since home prices remain below 2004 levels in most parts of the
country,
refinancing opportunities for those borrowers are limited.
Home equity loan losses have been improving since hitting a peak
in late 2009,
but net chargeoffs remain high. Further, ratios of loans that
are either
seriously delinquent or on non-accrual status continue to rise.
For a detailed review of these issues and the potential credit
implications for
large U.S. lenders, see the special report, "U.S. Banks -- Home
Equity ReSet
Risk Hitting the ReSet Button in 2014," at www.fitchratings.com.
