(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line -- Summer 2013 here NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Higher interest rates and rising U.S. home prices are likely to scale back strengthening housing metrics during second half-2013 (2H'13), according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'. 'Affordability is still quite attractive and housing is still undervalued versus incomes,' said Managing Director Robert Curran. That said, 'Other issues that figure to restrain housing demand include widespread negative equity, challenging mortgage qualification standards and excess supply due to foreclosures in certain markets.' Fitch expects 2013 single-family housing starts to improve about 18%, new home sales to increase roughly 22% and existing home sales to grow 7.5%. Fitch projects total housing starts to expand 19% to 1.1 million in 2014, single-family starts to advance 24% and multifamily volume to rise 9%. New home sales should improve 24%, while existing home growth should moderate to 5%. Fitch will provide a brief recap of first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) and comment on the outlook for the remainder of 2013 and into next year during a teleconference to be held tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow). Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Summer 2013' includes the following key updates and new features: --Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 1Q'13, excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are provided; --Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented for perspective; --Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding credits; --Ranking and closings information about the largest builders in 2012 is provided, as is data on the metro market penetration by the largest builders in 2012; --Key 2012 immigration statistics are detailed; --Data for building trades employment since the last housing peak are noted; --Builders' idled (mothballed) land concentration is referenced; --Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and write-offs and before interest; expense, are chronicled; --Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of historical foreclosure filings is presented; --There are also updated comments on government legislation, HAMP, HARP, the appraisal process, AD&C financing, Chinese drywall litigation, home pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, FHA, the MBS market, underwriting standards and surveys about home ownership; --Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2013 have been updated and initial projections for 2014 are provided. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research' or by clicking on the above link. Contact : Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0514 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Monica Delarosa Associate Director +1-212-908-0525 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'