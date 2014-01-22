(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Winter 2013-2014)
here
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Although U.S. home sales are
currently lackluster,
a stronger economy and better employment numbers should likely
counter higher
interest rates and more restrained price increases in 2014,
according to Fitch
Ratings in the latest edition of the â€˜Chalk Lineâ€™.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector in
2014. The ratings stability reflects a continued, moderate
cyclical improvement
in overall construction activity during the year. That said,
there is potential
for a few upgrades, said Managing Director Robert Curran.
â€˜Housing metrics
should increase in 2014 due to faster economic and job growth
despite somewhat
higher interest rates, as well as more measured home price
inflation,â€™ said
Curran.
Fitch projects single-family starts to improve 20% to 746,000 in
2014 as
multifamily volume grows about 9% to 328,000. Thus, total starts
in 2014 should
top one million. Fitch forecasts new home sales to advance about
20% to 518,000
while existing home volume increases 2% to 5.16 million. New
home price
inflation should moderate in 2014 partially because of higher
interest rates.
Average and median new home prices should rise about 3.5% in
2014.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the third-quarter 2013
(3Qâ€™13) and comment
on the expectations for 4Qâ€™13 and 2014 during a teleconference
to be held this
Thursday Jan. 23, at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to
follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Winter
2013/2014' includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuildersâ€™ quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 3Qâ€™13,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--Homeownership rates by region are presented;
--The disparity between new and existing home prices is
discussed;
--2013 mover rates are described;
--Highlights of annual characteristics of new housing for 2012
are introduced;
--Buildersâ€™ regional confidence indexes are displayed;
--NAHBâ€™s trends in construction cost survey have been updated
for 2013;
--Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and
write-offs and
before interest expense, are chronicled;
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical foreclosure filings are presented;
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
government
housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, the appraisal process,
AD&C financing,
national home pricing trends, metropolitan home prices, eminent
domain,
strategic default, jumbo loans, investors, lumber prices,
demographics, Fannie
Mae/Freddie Mac, the FHFA, FHFA lawsuits, Dodd-Frank
regulations, FHA, the MBS
market, underwriting standards, and surveys about home
ownership;
--Fitchâ€™s economic and construction estimates for 2013 and
forecast for 2014
have been updated.
The report is available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™ under
â€˜Latest Researchâ€™ or by
clicking on the above link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
