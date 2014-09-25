(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) US industrial corporate cash holdings fell in the first quarter of 2014 and second quarter data confirms the trend, according to Fitch Ratings. This marks the most significant pause in corporate cash growth since the recovery began over five years ago. US industrial corporate cash declined by 5% in first-quarter 2014, following a 130% increase in real terms since 2000 and record levels at year-end 2013. Second-quarter 2014 data indicates no meaningful change in cash holdings in the aggregate from the first quarter. In addition, aggregate corporate spending across the categories examined also reached a new high for the twelve months ended second quarter 2014. For this period, expenditures rose 4%, compared to the same period ending in this year's first quarter, and are currently 20% higher than pre-crisis levels, although this represents only 1% growth per annum on a real basis. Recent activity notes a very significant increase in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. For the broad universe, share repurchases for the most recent 12-month period were nearly four times those in 2009 when the economy was troughing, highlighting the cyclicality of this category. Recently, in the case of the largest cash holders, the amount spent on share repurchases alone has approximately matched or exceeded that spent on capex. Dividend payments have also increased the past several years, such that the total spend on these and share repurchases combined has at times exceeded the total amount spent on investment activities such as capex, R&D, and M&A activity. For the largest cash holders, the amount spent on rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividends was 1.1x the combined amount spent on investment activities for the 12 months ending first-quarter 2014, nearly double the average ratio of 0.6x experienced since 2000. For the broader universe, the amount spent on share repurchases and dividends was 0.5x the combined amount spent on investment activities recently, about half that of the largest shareholders, and close to the average ratio of 0.4x experienced since 2000. Contact: James Batterman, CFA Managing Director Credit Policy +1-212-908-0385 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Stephane Buemi, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1236 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Cash Accumulation on Hold While Aggregate Spending Reaches New High here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.