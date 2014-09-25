(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) US industrial corporate cash
holdings fell in the
first quarter of 2014 and second quarter data confirms the
trend, according to
Fitch Ratings. This marks the most significant pause in
corporate cash growth
since the recovery began over five years ago.
US industrial corporate cash declined by 5% in first-quarter
2014, following a
130% increase in real terms since 2000 and record levels at
year-end 2013.
Second-quarter 2014 data indicates no meaningful change in cash
holdings in the
aggregate from the first quarter.
In addition, aggregate corporate spending across the categories
examined also
reached a new high for the twelve months ended second quarter
2014. For this
period, expenditures rose 4%, compared to the same period ending
in this year's
first quarter, and are currently 20% higher than pre-crisis
levels, although
this represents only 1% growth per annum on a real basis.
Recent activity notes a very significant increase in rewarding
shareholders
through share buybacks and dividend payments. For the broad
universe, share
repurchases for the most recent 12-month period were nearly four
times those in
2009 when the economy was troughing, highlighting the
cyclicality of this
category.
Recently, in the case of the largest cash holders, the amount
spent on share
repurchases alone has approximately matched or exceeded that
spent on capex.
Dividend payments have also increased the past several years,
such that the
total spend on these and share repurchases combined has at times
exceeded the
total amount spent on investment activities such as capex, R&D,
and M&A
activity.
For the largest cash holders, the amount spent on rewarding
shareholders through
share repurchases and dividends was 1.1x the combined amount
spent on investment
activities for the 12 months ending first-quarter 2014, nearly
double the
average ratio of 0.6x experienced since 2000. For the broader
universe, the
amount spent on share repurchases and dividends was 0.5x the
combined amount
spent on investment activities recently, about half that of the
largest
shareholders, and close to the average ratio of 0.4x experienced
since 2000.
