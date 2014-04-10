(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) The final supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR) rule
approved by US banking regulators is another step toward
enhancing the capital
framework of the largest US banking organizations, Fitch Ratings
says. While its
implications will vary by bank, we see the rule hitting trust
and custody banks,
namely Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and State Street Corp.,
harder as they tend
to carry large balances of cash and low risk securities.
The rule affects essentially the eight US globally systemically
important banks
(GSIBs). However, banks with large trust and custody operations
could feel its
effects most as their holdings of cash and low risk securities
earn next to
nothing in the present interest rate environment but will
attract a 6% capital
charge at the banking subsidiary level.
Overall, affected banks not yet in compliance have adequate
capital generation
and balance sheet flexibility to meet the new standards, and we
expect they will
likely comply before the 2018 implementation date.
The final rule made some concessions regarding trust and custody
banks, chiefly
that the leverage ratio denominator will be measured as a daily
average, rather
than quarter end average. This may help these banks somewhat, as
they typically
experience large inflows of deposits around quarter end,
although it is unclear
at the moment how much this concession is worth.
On Tuesday, all three US banking regulators - the Federal
Deposit Insurance
Corp., Federal Reserve Board and Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency -
finalized their rule for the SLR, adopting the initial proposal
in large part.
The SLR will apply to US banks with a top tier bank holding
company with more
than $700 billion in assets or more than $10 trillion in custody
assets. US
regulators also proposed aligning the denominator of the SLR
(total leverage
exposure) to the recently adopted Basel III definition.
The rule will require the eight US GSIBs to maintain a 5%
leverage ratio at the
holding company level, while banking subsidiaries will face a 6%
requirement.
These levels are higher than the Basel III leverage ratio
standard of 3%.
According to US regulators, the estimated capital shortfall to
comply with the
SLR is $68 billion, the 5% holding company SLR requirement
roughly corresponds
to a 7.2% generally applicable leverage ratio, and the 6%
bank-level SLR
corresponds to an 8.6% generally applicable leverage ratio. The
effective date
of the rule is Jan. 1, 2018. Some affected banks have already
disclosed
estimated SLRs (based on the initial proposal) and all will be
required to do so
by 1Q15.
Failure to meet or maintain compliance with the SLR will result
in increasing
restrictions on a covered institution's ability to make capital
distributions or
discretionary bonus payments. Moreover, these restrictions would
be independent
of whether a bank exceeds risk-based capital standards.
While Fitch considers that banks will be able to comply, the SLR
will likely
constrain balance sheet growth for affected institutions.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
+1 212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
