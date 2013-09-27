(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, September 26 (Fitch) Declining US money market fund (MMF) flows to Australia is the key reason for a continuing easing in the share of US MMF flows to Asia-Pacific in recent months, says Fitch Ratings. Lower utilisation of short-term offshore US dollar flows by Australian banks reflects efforts to shore up their funding profiles as well as a slower pace of credit growth amid uncertain economic prospects. One reason for the declining dependence on US dollar MMF flows appears to be Australian banks' continuing effort to improve their net stable funding ratio (or NSFR) in line with Basel III requirements. Banks' loans will for the foreseeable future exceed their deposits in aggregate. But a more stable funding profile is on the cards, as wholesale funding is increasingly termed out and reliance on money market funds, in particular, is lowered. Another reason for lower reliance on short-term US dollar funding is the slower pace of credit growth. This has resulted from two underlying trends in the Australian economy. First, there has been a downturn in business investment due to a topping-out of the country's mining boom and broader uncertainty about the country's economic prospects and prospective policy shifts (in the run up to recent elections). The second trend is a leveling-off of the household debt burden (as a proportion of disposable income), and a sharp increase in household savings. The latter has risen to 11% of GDP - its highest level since 1991 - and has also supported banks' deposit growth. It is therefore not a surprise that US dollar MMF flows to Australian banks have dropped off sharply - falling by 30% between end-2012 and August 2013. The share of US MMF flows to Australia, as a proportion of total flows, has also fallen - to just 6%, down from nearly 9% at end-2012. The other main destination of US MMF flows in Asia-Pacific is Japan. Here, fund flows have held steady at 11%-12% of total flows, albeit down marginally from around 13% at end-2012 as the proportion of MMF flows to European banks has begun to recover. The share of MMF flows to Japan had previously risen due to a reduction in fund allocations to European banks in mid to late 2012. These flows support an increasingly active offshore expansion of Japanese banks. But Japanese banks remain deposit-funded, and excess yen liquidity minimises the need for borrowed funds. Two out of the three Japanese mega banks remain among the 10 largest recipients of US MMF flows, although utilisation of US dollar funding is less than 2% of their total short-term liabilities. Contacts: Andrea Jaehne Director Financial Institutions/International Public Finance Tel: +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Ratings Australia Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Chikako Horiuchi Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +852 2263 9924 Martin Hansen Senior Director, Macro Credit Research Tel: +1 212 908 9190 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: France at Two-Year High here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.