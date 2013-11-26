Nov 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
U.S. prime money fund (MMF) allocations to
eurozone banks increased for the fourth consecutive month, reflecting improved
investor sentiment toward the region, according to Fitch Ratings' analysis of
the 10 largest U.S. prime money funds.
As of end-October, MMF exposure to eurozone banks represented 17.7% of assets
under management (AUM) within Fitch's sample. Compared with end-September,
allocations to eurozone banks as a whole rose by 7%. MMF exposures to German and
French banks rose 17% and 4% respectively during this period.
Fitch notes that MMF allocations to eurozone banks remain about 47% below
end-May 2011 levels. Over the near term, Fitch does not expect a return to
pre-crisis peaks. Since end-May 2011, funds have reallocated geographically,
with increases in Japanese, Canadian and Nordic bank exposure, and have upped
their holdings of U.S. Treasury and agency securities. Despite the U.S. debt
ceiling impasse during the first half of October, MMF holdings of Treasurys
increased by 6% over the course of the month.
The 15 largest MMF exposures to individual banks, as a group, comprise
approximately 40% of total MMF assets, although only two of the banks are
eurozone-based.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone 'Core'
