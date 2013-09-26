(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market fund
(MMF) exposure to
eurozone banks increased for the second consecutive month,
driven by rising
allocations towards French banks, according to Fitch Ratings.
As of end-August 2013, exposure to eurozone banks represented
15.8% of assets
under management within Fitch's sample of the top-10 U.S. prime
MMFs. MMF
allocations to French banks stood at 9.1% of assets, an 18%
increase over the
prior month. This allocation represents the highest level since
end-August
2011, a period during which MMFs sharply reduced their exposure
to eurozone
banks amid intensifying concerns in the region.
While the increase in eurozone allocations signals more positive
investor
sentiment towards the region, Fitch notes that MMF exposure to
eurozone banks
continues to be less than half of its May-2011 allocations.
The proportion of eurozone and European exposure in the form of
repos fell to
levels last observed in 2011. At end-August, about 13% of MMF
exposure to
eurozone banks was in repo, well below the levels of about 40%
of exposure
observed in the latter half of 2012. Fitch believes this reduced
presence of
repo indicates that MMFs are more willing to take unsecured
exposure to banks in
the region.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks:
France at Two-Year
Low,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
