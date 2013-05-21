(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) increased their exposure to eurozone banks in April, although asset allocations to these institutions remain well below 2011 levels, according to Fitch Ratings. As of end-April 2013, MMF allocations to eurozone banks represented 15.1% of assets under management within Fitch's sample of the 10 largest U.S. prime money funds, a 14% increase over the prior month. MMFs' eurozone allocations have almost doubled since end-June 2012, a sign of improving investor sentiment toward the region. This resumption in eurozone allocations also suggests that the March decline was a tentative retreat given the brief market uncertainty after the Cyprus banking system failure. Despite the increase, Fitch notes that MMF eurozone bank exposures remain less than half of their end-May 2011 levels. Fitch believes that eurozone banks likely have a diminished appetite for MMF funding, given the volatility that this form of funding experienced during 2H'11. Furthermore, reductions in some banks' overseas lending have likely curtailed the banks' need for U.S. dollar borrowing, including U.S. MMFs. The largest country exposures in Fitch's sample were Canadian and Japanese banks, both at 12% of assets. Canadian bank holdings declined somewhat, but still remain well above May 2011 levels. The proportion of eurozone and European exposure in the form of repos, at less than 20% of these banks' collective exposure, remains well below the levels of roughly 40% of exposure seen during the height of the crisis last summer. The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Rebounds' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Martin Hansen Senior Director +1-212-908-9190 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza NY, NY 10004 Robert Grossman Managing Director +1-212-908-0535 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Rebound here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.