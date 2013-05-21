(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs)
increased their
exposure to eurozone banks in April, although asset allocations
to these
institutions remain well below 2011 levels, according to Fitch
Ratings.
As of end-April 2013, MMF allocations to eurozone banks
represented 15.1% of
assets under management within Fitch's sample of the 10 largest
U.S. prime money
funds, a 14% increase over the prior month. MMFs' eurozone
allocations have
almost doubled since end-June 2012, a sign of improving investor
sentiment
toward the region. This resumption in eurozone allocations also
suggests that
the March decline was a tentative retreat given the brief market
uncertainty
after the Cyprus banking system failure.
Despite the increase, Fitch notes that MMF eurozone bank
exposures remain less
than half of their end-May 2011 levels. Fitch believes that
eurozone banks
likely have a diminished appetite for MMF funding, given the
volatility that
this form of funding experienced during 2H'11. Furthermore,
reductions in some
banks' overseas lending have likely curtailed the banks' need
for U.S. dollar
borrowing, including U.S. MMFs.
The largest country exposures in Fitch's sample were Canadian
and Japanese
banks, both at 12% of assets. Canadian bank holdings declined
somewhat, but
still remain well above May 2011 levels.
The proportion of eurozone and European exposure in the form of
repos, at less
than 20% of these banks' collective exposure, remains well below
the levels of
roughly 40% of exposure seen during the height of the crisis
last summer.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks:
Eurozone Rebounds'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European
Banks: Eurozone Rebound
Banks: Eurozone Rebound
here
