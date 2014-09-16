(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Government and prime money market
funds (MMFs)
have shifted quarter-end allocations away from European banks in
favor of the
Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program (RRP), according to
a Fitch Ratings
analysis.
MMFs on average account for 75% of RRP volume as the funds'
investments have
grown to $275 billion at end-June 2014 from $45 billion at
end-September 2013.
Fitch notes that Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members
appear focused on
the risk that broader Fed financial intermediation via RRP could
distort
short-term funding markets during periods of stress.
Fitch believes there is the potential for more debate about
future limits on the
size of the RRP facility, and the effects of the program on
specific short-term
credit markets that could see funding displacement if the
program grows further.
The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17-18.
Fitch's analysis can be found in the full report 'Fed's RRP
Program: Where's the
Money Coming From?' available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
