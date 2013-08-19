(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 19 (Fitch) In a new report published today,
Fitch Ratings
concludes based on its analysis of loss reserves that the U.S.
property/casualty
industry loss reserve position at year-end 2012 remains within a
range of
adequacy and is relatively unchanged from the prior year.
Low interest rates and low general inflation have promoted
claims cost stability
for the property/casualty insurance industry. A return to
sharply higher
inflation appears unlikely in the near term, reducing the risk
of adverse
reserve movement for insurers. Key claims cost drivers including
medical and
tort-related costs have been more stable recently as well but
remain a potential
source of future volatility.
Individual segments that were more heavily impacted by past
competitive market
conditions and the effects from the economic recession on claims
trends continue
to show reserve inadequacy. Workers' compensation, product
liability, and
commercial auto liability segments are among the weaker
segments.
Conversely, segments with a recent history of reserve strength
continue to
demonstrate estimated redundancies. Medical professional
liability, personal
auto liability, and other liability - occurrence lines have the
highest
estimated redundancy as a percentage of carried reserves.
For the last seven consecutive calendar years, property/casualty
industry prior
period loss reserves have developed favorably, positively
affecting statutory
profitability. The magnitude of favorable development declined
moderately in
2012 and is anticipated to slow further in 2013 and going
forward.
The full report 'Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve
Adequacy' dated Aug.
20, 2013, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports'.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty
Industry Loss
Reserve Adequacy
here
