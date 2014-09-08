(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) The U.S. economy's measured
improvement coupled
with more prudent consumers will result in personal bankruptcies
falling to
levels not seen since 2007, according to Fitch Ratings in a new
report.
Personal bankruptcy filings are currently 12% lower
year-over-year through
mid-August. Fitch projects total filings for 2014 to fall below
one million for
the first time in seven years, the fourth straight year of
annual declines. One
notable factor was the continued improvement in the labor
markets. Unemployment
stood at 6.2% in July, 15% lower year-over-year and 38% below
the recession high
of 10%. Another factor, according to Senior Director Steven
Stubbs, is fiscal
prudence by consumers.
'Consumers are clearly more reluctant to take on greater amounts
of debt despite
the labor market improvement,' said Stubbs. 'Wage growth is not
keeping pace
with the labor market improvement and there are still a high
number of
discouraged workers, which is also driving consumer consumption
declines.'
Fitch anticipates total consumer bankruptcy filings for the year
to come in
12%-13% below 2013 levels. Where this has also been a positive
is in chargeoffs
for prime credit card ABS, which are now 23% lower than this
point in 2013 and
78% off the all-time high of 11.52% seen over four years ago
(September 2009).
This will serve as a boon for the already strong performance of
most consumer
asset classes.
Fitch's '2014 Consumer Bankruptcy Update' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
or by clicking on the above link.
