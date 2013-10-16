Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar - Latam 3Q13NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Slow growth stemming from US
political polarization
and sluggish growth in China are the main risks facing Latin
America's larger
economies, according to Fitch Ratings' LatAm Risk Radar.
"The risks associated with the US political stalemate and the
slowdown in China
are affecting economies around the world - not just Latin
America," said Peter
Shaw, Regional Credit Officer for Latin America.
"Continued wrangling over the debt ceiling and other fiscal
issues risks
derailing the modest recovery in the US, and the scenario of a
material slowdown
in China has become somewhat more urgent given Latin America's
reliance on
commodity trade."
Foreign funding risks have been highlighted by the recent
increase in risk
aversion and volatility in international capital markets in
light of the
prospect of tapering of asset purchases by developed central
banks and the
accompanying risk of policy mistakes.
Credit growth remains in double digits in many of Latin
America's economies,
though it slowed in 2013, matching slower economic growth.
Sustained credit
growth has resulted in a steady rise in consumer indebtedness,
although debt
service pressures are a bit less largely due to lower interest
rates and longer
tenors.
Inflation risk has abated in most of the region, except Brazil.
Monetary easing
has already occurred in some countries and counter-cyclical
policies can be
employed to varying degrees if external conditions deteriorate
and the
deceleration in regional economies gathers pace.
Government interference continues to muddy the outlook and
operating environment
in several lowly rated countries, most notably in Argentina and
Venezuela and,
to a lesser extent, Brazil.
The report, "LatAm Risk Radar 2013", is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Peter Shaw
Regional Credit Officer, Latin America
Credit Policy Group
+1-212-908-0553
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.