Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
U.S. ports continue to maintain strong investment grade ratings, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Out of Fitch's rated ports, 69% are rated 'A' or above.
Fitch conducted a peer review of its rated U.S. port portfolio and assessed five key rating drivers as being strong, midrange or weak.
'The assessments in most categories were predominantly strong or midrange, which is consistent with the generally strong credit characteristics and investment-grade rating levels seen for most port credits in the U.S.,' said Emma Griffith, Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure Group.
The full report, titled 'Peer Review of U.S. Ports: Attribute Assessments, Metrics, and Ratings', is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.